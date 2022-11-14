When: Oct. 24 Mountville Borough Council meeting.

What: Borough Council approved advertisement of proposed 2023 budget.

Key numbers: The proposed budget lists the total revenue at $1,730,645 and total expenses of $1,730,645, creating a balanced budget proposal for 2023. These are increases over the 2022 budget, which listed revenues of $1,464,734 and expenditures of $1,481,510, for a total budget increase of $265,911.

Expenditure increases: Expenditures increased notably in several areas, including police contracted services, which increased from $352,545 to $406,000. Maintenance and repairs to highways and bridges saw a large increase in contracted services from $6,000 to $208,000 as several major road repairs are needed throughout the borough. Council discussed plans to use remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for these projects.

Next steps: The complete proposed budget can be viewed on the Mountville Borough website and the adoption of the 2023 budget will be voted on at the Nov. 14 council meeting.

Trash increase: Council approved an increase to the trash price of 8.2% per unit for 2023. The increase brings the cost per unit up from $156 to $169. This increase is a result of inflation and rising fuel costs.

Borough code update: Council approved spending between $1,880 to $2,395 to update the borough code to include changes from 2021 and 2022. The 2023 proposed budget includes funding for eCode service and transferring the borough code to online.

What’s Next: Borough council will meet again at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Mountville Borough Hall, 21 E. Main St.