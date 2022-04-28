When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, April 11.

What happened: Borough Council heard a request from Field of Screams to change the zoning ordinance to allow the haunted attraction to serve alcohol in a controlled environment by a licensed vendor.

Status: The operators of Field of Screams have not officially filed an application with the borough Zoning Hearing Board, but they were seeking comment from the borough council first. During the time for public comment, residents Lee Martin, Beth Hess and Carl Smith commented on proposed alcohol use at Field of Screams, a venue they said is popular with minors. Jim Schopf, Field of Screams owner, told council again he thinks the average age of Field of Screams attendees is 34 years old, a statistic provided to council at the March meeting. The average age was said to be based on exit polls at the event venue, according to the minutes of the meeting.

Next steps: The discussion ran beyond its allotted time and was tabled and added to the agenda of the borough council meeting on May 9.

More Halloween news: Council unanimously voted to adopt a resolution to make trick-or-treat night Oct. 31 every year, as recommended by Lancaster Intermunicipal Committee. The fixed date will be regardless of which night of the week it falls on or the weather.

Why it matters: This policy change allows for borough authorities to coordinate a safe night of trick-or-treating for children. Borough neighborhoods can still plan events on other nights, but they will not have the extra protection provided by the borough on the sanctioned night of Oct. 31.

Financial highlights: Council received an audit report of 2021 financials from borough auditor Sager, Swisher and Co. The borough budget last year was $1.5 million, and it ended the year with a surplus of $27,000. The independent auditor found the council to be in good financial standing. Mountville will also be receiving the second tranche of American Rescue Plan Act funding in the amount of $148,997. This funding was part of the COVID-19 stimulus package approved by Congress in March 2021 to help local governments offset the cost of the COVID-19 pandemic. The council is still deciding what this installment of relief aid will be used for.