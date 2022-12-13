When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, Nov. 14.

What happened: Borough Council approved unanimously approved the 2023 proposed budget as advertised without a tax hike.

Key numbers: The municipal real estate millage rate is 2.73 mills. The tax for property assessed at $100,00 would be $273. The proposed budget is balanced at $1.7 million and does not include a tax increase. The complete budget can be viewed on the borough website.

Tax penalty waived: Council passed a resolution to waive the late payment penalty fee on real estate taxes for the first year of property ownership. This resolution is to address the issue of late payment penalty fees on new property owners to give a reprieve for bills not being properly received at the new address.

What’s next: Council will meet again at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Mountville Borough Hall, 21 E. Main St.