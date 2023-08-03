When: Mountville Borough council meeting, July 24.

What happened: Council presented options and listened to resident comments as to whether the borough should close or repair Spring Street.

Why it matters: Spring Street averages 675 vehicles passing through it daily. Due to the heavy traffic volume, road conditions are deteriorating rapidly.

Project considerations: The three main considerations the borough put forth were safety, road conditions and the cost if they decide to repair the road. The street is narrow and makes it hard for motorists to drive two ways as it is currently configured. According to paperwork handed out prior to the meeting, “There is a low-grade rail crossing which is uncontrolled by the rail company. The grade is also elevated from the main roadway causing line of sight issues.” This makes it dangerous for people crossing this section of the road.

More: The road midway between College Avenue and the railroad track is also in disrepair. There are numerous potholes, patches and temporary repairs. Due to traffic using the soft shoulder to get through, the base of the road is deteriorating. The other side of the road, which heads toward Columbia Avenue is in better condition and would only require surface treatment.

Solutions: Matt Auker, president pro tempore, presented several potential solutions. The first would be to close the street at the rail crossing. Costs to the borough would be minimal due to Norfolk Southern being responsible for many of the closure costs. The closure of the road would have little impact on traffic to Columbia Avenue, Auker said. Council also presented several options for repairing the road. The first is to repave the width of the existing roadway at a cost of $152,000 for the Columbia Avenue side and $47,000 for the East Main Street side. The second option would be to repave and widen the roadway to 21 feet at a cost of $197,000 for the Columbia Avenue side and $47,000 for the East Main Street side. The third option, which is the borough’s recommendation, would be to widen the road to 21 feet and to do a full-depth reclamation, which would recycle existing material to reconstruct the street. The Columbia Avenue side would cost $229,000 and the East Main Street side would cost $47,000. The last option would be a surface treatment for low volume and temporary repair. This would cost $104,000 for the Columbia Avenue side and $23,000 for the East Main Street side.

Repair concerns: The borough said if the road was repaired, it could result in more traffic on the road, which would raise more safety concerns.

Resident concerns: Several residents who live on Spring Street expressed safety concerns at the meeting. There were also concerns pertaining to Field of Screams on Spring Street and the effect the changes would have on that business. Residents also asked questions about making the road one-way instead of it being a thoroughfare.

What’s next: Council has not made a decision and said it would take more time to deliberate.

Next meeting: The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at the borough hall.