When: Mountville Borough council meeting, April 13.

What happened: In the borough’s first virtual meeting, council voted to waive real estate tax penalties and trash penalties in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Penalties for late payments on property taxes will be suspended for the remainder of the year. Trash penalties will be waived for the period of April 1 to June 30. Both measures are intended to provide relief for residents who may have lost income due to the pandemic.

Coronavirus-related changes: Borough park facilities and equipment are closed, but Mayor Philip Kresge clarified the parks are still open for public use. The municipal office also is closed, with business being conducted remotely. West Hempfield Police Chief Lisa Layden reported a recent slight uptick in mental health and domestic violence-related calls, but “nothing really drastic.”

Carnival status: Mountville Days Carnival scheduled for May 13-16 has not been canceled or postponed, but that could change after a committee meeting April 30, when a final decision will be made.

Repaving roads: Council voted to advertise for bids to repave the section of Fridy Street between the railroad tracks and Commerce Street, as well as South Bridge Street.

What’s next: The next council meeting April 27 will primarily discuss a new ordinance having to do with the borough manager’s duties. Council will decide matters including whether the borough manager acts as secretary/treasurer, prepares the budget, makes final hiring/firing decisions and creates council meeting agendas.