When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, April 25.

What happened: Borough Council voted on whether to take the standard or itemized allowance for the second tranche of American Rescue Plan Act’s COVID-19 relief funds. Council voted unanimously to take the standard allowance.

How much: Mountville Borough is receiving a total of $297,983 of ARPA relief funds in two payments. The first payment of $148,997 was received by Sept. 13, 2021, as noted in the meeting minutes. Distribution of the second round of payments will begin in May.

Background: According to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, “The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) has allocated $6.15 billion to Pennsylvania counties, metropolitan cities, and local government units to support COVID-19 response efforts, replace lost revenue, support economic stabilization for households and businesses, and address systemic public health and economic challenges.” Local governments were able to request a portion of this relief aid based on population. This aid can be used to address negative economic impact due to COVID-19, replace lost public sector revenue, invest in infrastructure, as well as other uses.

Aid for small towns: Pennsylvania allows local governments to claim a standard allowance, or report up to $10 million in revenue loss regardless of their actual loss, as long as it does not exceed the ARPA funding limit based on population, instead of requiring an itemized loss report. This option is intended to help small municipalities that do not have the staff to create an itemized report. This report was due by April 30, five days after Mountville’s council meeting.

Fund distribution: Council formed a committee to investigate options for distribution of ARPA funding at the Feb. 14 meeting, according to the meeting minutes. The committee consists of Vice President Christine Eshleman, Lenny Heisey, Phil Kresge and Mayor Steve Mitchell. Council accepted requests by letter for ARPA relief funds from Mountville nonprofits through April 30. No decision has yet been made on disbursement.