When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, April 12.

What happened: Borough Council shot down a resolution initiated by Manheim Township supporting a county health department. Not all council members were present, but several members said adding a county layer of health oversight is redundant.

Background: Manheim Township sent the resolution to every school district and municipality in Lancaster County, including Mountville Borough. The document supporting a Lancaster County health department has received mixed reviews.

Quotable: Council member Richard Spiegel, chairperson of public safety, police and fire, was the first to voice his objection to the resolution saying. “It would be a waste of taxpayer money when we already have a lot of government money in health care,” he said.

What’s next: Mountville Borough Council chose to take no further action after the discussion of the resolution. The meeting scheduled for April 26 has been canceled. The next meeting is at 7 pm. May 10, at the Mountville Borough Hall.