When: Mountville Council meeting, June 12.

What happened: Council approved the expansion of the Spring Hill Park maintenance project plan to include entrances at Spring Hill Lane/Huntingdon Drive and Spring Hill Lane/Providence Place. The work would include making the entrances compliant with the American Disabilities Act. D.H. Funk & Sons LLC is the contractor.

Why it matters: Updated entrances would allow residents to access the park more easily. The change needs to be approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority before work can proceed. Originally, the project only included road paving in the park.

The cost: The budget for the project was $4,004 and will stay at that amount even with the changes. Extra funds were built in to the project, officials said.

Spring Street public forum: At 7 p.m., July 24, council will host an open meeting to hear comments on the future of Spring Street. Because the street has low traffic volume and needs repairs, council is considering whether to repair or close the road. Residents are encouraged to attend this meeting at the borough hall. They will have three minutes to comment on the future of Spring Street.

Vandalism: There has been an uptick in vandalism at Spring Hill Park. Around half a dozen instances of vandalism have occurred over the past few months, officials said. Council discussed implementing new cameras at the park to deter vandalism. To upgrade cameras, Derrick Millhouse, borough manager, estimated a cost of $4,000 to $5,000.

Next meeting: Council canceled its June 26 meeting and will meet again at 7 p.m. July 10.