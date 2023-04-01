When: Mountville Borough council meeting, March 13.

What happened: Council approved the purchase of a search tool service called eCode unanimously.

Why it matters: This tool allows residents, builders, engineers and lawyers to look up ordinances and codes that are in effect in Mountville. Anyone who has access to an internet connection will find this essential borough information in one place.

The cost: The program's first year cost is $1,120 dollars with a $995 a year maintenance fee.

What’s next: The link will be available on the Mountville Borough website for residents to access the codes and ordinances.

Other business: Council discussed four different road projects that include the Main Street and Manor street intersection, Huntington Drive, Lemon Street and Spring Street. The Spring Street project is currently in discussion, and council is considering holding a public meeting to ask residents their opinions. These decisions may lead to closure and repairs of the streets.

Banners: The local VFW branch representatives attended the meeting to request assistance with their banners that are being put around the borough. This assistance would include the installation of a few more banners and the continued maintenance of the banners that have already been raised. Council unanimously approved the measure to assist the VFW.

Overdue sewer bills: Council brought up the issue of overdue accounts for public sewer service and is moving to send these accounts to collections.

Commissioner visit: Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescot attended the meeting and explained to council the functions of county government and how the county could help and also not help the borough.

Next meeting: The March 27 meeting has been canceled. Council will meet again on April 10.