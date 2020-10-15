When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, Oct. 12.

What happened: Council voted to install optically programmed signal heads on the traffic lights at the intersection of Main Street and College Avenue for a cost not to exceed $4,500.

Why it’s important: The signal heads are meant to decrease long-range visibility of the traffic signals to prevent confusion at the nearby intersection of Manor and Main streets — an area prone to vehicle accidents.

What’s next: Council members agreed greater measures must be taken at the Manor and Main intersection to make traffic signals more visible, but they acknowledged installing better traffic signals could involve other extensive renovations to the intersection required by the state Department of Transportation. Council member Matthew Auker said the process could take two to three years for approvals alone, or even four to five years if the borough applies for grants to help mitigate the cost. Council asked borough engineer Rettew Associates to explore improvement options.

Hoover Street traffic study: Borough Council is considering an all-way stop at the intersection of North Manor and Hoover streets. After conducting a traffic study with two traffic counters, Rettew Associates reported that traffic conditions on Hoover Street do not warrant traffic-calming measures. However, the firm said, due to vegetation, there is a sight distance issue at the intersection of North Manor and Hoover street which may justify an all-way stop.

Budget update: Council member Christine Eshleman said the 2021 budget will be advertised in November and presented for approval at the first council meeting in December.

Next meeting: The Oct. 26 meeting was canceled; the next meeting will be Nov. 9.