When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, Sept. 12.

What happened: Borough Council elects new president.

Council president resigns: Former Borough Council President Jesse Hersh resigned after August’s meeting because he bought a new primary residence outside borough limits, disqualifying him from serving on the borough council. Hersh had been a council member for the past five years.

New council president elected: Borough Council unanimously elected council member Phil Kresge as the new president. Kresge nominated himself for the position.

Quotable: “At 25 years of serving as a councilman and mayor, my number of days of serving are counting down … and I would like to serve in this way before I leave,” Kresge said.

Council vacancy: The vacancy on the council created by Hersh’s departure needs to be filled. Letters of interest are being accepted by the borough, and a new member will be elected at the Oct. 10 meeting. More information can be found on the borough’s website, mountvilleborough.com.

American Rescue Plan Act update: The American Rescue Plan Act funding committee provided their recommendations to the council, and they were approved unanimously. The second tranche of American Rescue Plan Act funding, totaling $148,985.90, was received Sept. 9. Of that, $112,360 was approved for distribution: $15,577 to Mountville Fire Company, $21,783 to the Mountville Lions Club, $25,000 to Mountville VFW Reese Hall Post 8757, $25,000 to Faith Friendship Ministries, $25,000 to Mountville Community Services Foundation.

What’s next: Borough Council will meet again at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26 at Mountville Borough Hall, 21 E. Main St.