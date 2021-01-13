When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, Jan. 11.

What happened: Council approved a draft ordinance for all-way stop signs at the intersection of Hoover and Manor streets.

Background: After a traffic study of the intersection in the fall, the borough’s engineer, Rettew, recommended all-way stop signs to improve safety at the intersection. There is vegetation at the corner of Hoover and North Manor that creates a sight distance issue. Rettew recommended the all-way stop signs to help resolve the sight distance issue. To install the stop signs, the borough will need to adopt an ordinance.

What’s next: Council is expected to take action on adopting the ordinance on Feb. 8.

Rec commission: Council member Jonah Eastep, who also chairs the parks & recreation committee, said the borough is seeking a resident to serve as its representative to the Hempfield Area Recreation Commission. Any resident interested in the position should submit a letter of interest to Borough Manager Mark Pugliese, Mountville Borough, 21 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 447, Mountville, PA 17554. Letters should be received by Jan. 29.

Other business: Council tabled action until Feb. 8 on an estimated $4,000 in repairs to a 1999 Cat backhoe. Pugliese said the backhoe is used for a number of purposes including loading salt onto spreaders and clearing cul-de-sacs of snow during winter storms. Council asked for additional information about the repairs.

Next meeting: Council agreed to cancel the scheduled Jan. 25 meeting. The next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.