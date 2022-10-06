When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, Sept. 26.

What: Councilmember Matt Auker was appointed president pro tempore by council President Phil Kresge. President pro tempore is the position that runs council meetings if both the council president and vice president are absent.

Council vacancy: There is a vacancy on the borough council created by the resignation of Jesse Hersh. Letters of interest are currently being accepted by the borough through Oct. 7, and a new member will be elected at the Oct. 10 council meeting. More information can be found on the Mountville Borough website.

Council president: At the Sept. 25 meeting, Kresge was nominated for the position by councilmember Christine Eshleman and unanimously elected by the borough council members. Kresge did not nominate himself for the position, as previously reported.

Roof repair: Borough council approved hiring Zimmerman Roofing to repair the borough office building roof for an estimated $5,150 to be paid from the capital reserve account.

What’s next: Borough Council will meet again at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at Mountville Borough Hall, 21 E. Main St.