When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: Hoover Street residents Nicole and Chad Rieker made a case for speed bumps or speed tables to be installed on their street and other small residential streets to cut down on excessive traffic and speed limit violations.

Background: Concerned about the high number of cars on Hoover Street, many of them traveling at fast speeds, the Riekers conducted their own personal traffic study to monitor the amount of cars and their average speeds. Hoover Street is a small residential street located between and running parallel to Routes 30 and 462.

Results of the study: The Riekers said they observed over 150 cars traveling east to west on Hoover Street at peak traffic hour (4-5 p.m. on a weekday). By contrast, the 10th edition Trip Generation Report from the Institute of Transportation Engineers indicates a street like Hoover Street should have approximately 30 vehicles during rush hour. Of 130 car speeds captured by a radar gun, 85 were above the speed limit.

Case for speed bumps or tables: The Riekers stated they believe the high amount of traffic is due to people taking a shortcut on Hoover Street to avoid Route 462. They said their research showed the most effective option would be to install speed bumps or tables to slow traffic and remove the incentive to use Hoover Street as a shortcut.

What’s next: Council agreed that council member Matthew T. Auker, the chairperson for public works, will consult with the borough’s engineering consultant, Rettew Associates, to explore the possibility of installing speed bumps or speed tables on Hoover Street. In addition, council will identify other traffic hotspots on residential streets that could benefit from speed bumps or tables.

Manager search: Council president Lenny D. Heisey said council hopes to have a recommendation for a new borough manager by the next meeting on Aug. 24.