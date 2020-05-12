When: Mountville borough council meeting, May 11.

What happened: Council unanimously approved a resolution to transition Mountville Borough and Lancaster County into the yellow phase of Pennsylvania’s coronavirus reopening plan, defying Gov. Tom Wolf’s ongoing stay-at-home order. The resolution cited significant losses of income affecting individuals, businesses and municipalities that could lead to “severe and permanent negative consequences” if business closures continue for several more months.

From the resolution: “Mountville Borough understands that our most vulnerable residents must be protected, but also understands that the remainder of our businesses and residents must be given the opportunity to move on with their lives and be given the opportunity to financially survive this pandemic.”

Why it matters: The yellow phase means most businesses are allowed to reopen at their own discretion, but those with in-person operations must follow state health and safety guidelines to prevent new outbreaks. Wolf said he might pull federal funds from counties that reopen before restrictions are lifted, but councilperson Christine D. Eshleman voiced doubt that courts would uphold this.

Mountville Days Carnival: Fire Chief Dean Gantz said 10 food trucks plan to participate in the May 15-17 carnival, which has been modified from its usual format into a food truck drive-thru to allow for social distancing. Gantz also said 6,000 of 8,000 tickets for the fire company’s 50/50 raffle fundraiser have been sold. There will be a maximum jackpot of $4,000 if all tickets are purchased.

Borough manager: After passing a new ordinance outlining borough manager responsibilities, council voted to begin advertising its open borough manager position immediately.