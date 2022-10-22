When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, Oct. 10.

What happened: Borough Council unanimously approved the appointment of new member Theresa Baker, who is filling the vacancy created by last month’s resignation of Jesse Hersh. Baker was one of three borough residents who applied and were nominated for the position, and received the most votes from council members.

Quotable: “I have lived here for 18-plus years … I love the community and that’s the main reason I’m interested in serving,” Baker said, adding that she also served on the Mountville Borough Authority for the past four years and will continue in that role for the next term.

Police contract renewal: Council unanimously approved a five-year extension of the West Hempfield Township police contract for policing in Mountville. The contract price is increasing 15% from $352,453 to $405,321 for 2023 to better reflect the amount of services that Mountville Borough receives from the police department. The price will increase 10% each of the following four years, to a total of $593,430 in 2027.

Trash discount: Council unanimously approved increasing the discount for paying the trash service bill yearly from 2% to 5%.

Borough vehicle maintenance: Council approved spending $600 to have LINE-X apply spray-on bedliner to the borough’s new truck to protect it from salt corrosion. Council also approved spending $977 at Monro Muffler and Brake for four new tires and installation on an older borough truck.

Generator replacement: Council approved spending $505 for the continued maintenance contract for the borough generator used by the Mountville Fire Company.

New pressure washer: Council unanimously approved the purchase of a replacement pressure washer from Lowe’s for $248 for cleaning and maintaining borough equipment.

What’s next: Borough Council will meet again at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Mountville Borough Hall, 21 E. Main St.