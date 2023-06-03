When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, May 8.

What happened: Borough Council approved an additional $2,050 in funds to address tree concerns at two borough-owned properties: Veterans Memorial Park on Spruce Street and an unnamed cemetery at Cherry and Hoover streets. Council had previously budgeted $3,500 for tree service.

Why it matters: Five trees were cut in a way that left them unsafe, officials said. Borough Council approved extra funds for BTS Property Services, a tree removal company, to complete the work. Several other trees required trimming at the park — the site of a baseball field. BTS took care of this work as well.

What’s next: The grinding of two stumps is set to occur soon. The public works department for the borough will fill in the holes and plant grass there.

Other business: The eCode program, which council agreed to purchase in March, will be codified and integrated with the borough ordinance. The measure will make lookups easier for residents.

Stormwater management: Council approved writing a letter in support of updates to Lancaster County’s stormwater management plan.

Overdue trash bills: Council brought up the issue of overdue accounts for public trash service and will send letters to request payment.

Next meeting: Council will meet again June 12.