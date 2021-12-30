When: Mountville Borough Council meeting, Dec. 13.

What happened: Council adopted a 2022 budget that includes an increase for the borough’s new fire tax, which was adopted as a separate tax in October. The $1.48 million budget increases the borough’s combined total millage rate from 2.07 to 2.73 mills. For a property assessed at $100,000, the rate would be $273.

Quotable: “All of that 0.66 (percent tax increase) is for the fire tax,” Borough Manager Derrick Millhouse said Dec. 22.

Running in the red: The borough’s 2022 budget, as Millhouse explained, has a deficit, with expenditures reported at $1,481,510 and revenues at $1,464,734. He said the borough plans on drawing from reserves to balance the budget.

Budget highlights: One key highlight of the 2022 budget is the fire protection line item that shifts the borough’s $120,000 for fire protection from a general fund contribution to a fire tax distribution. Much of Mountville’s budget is made up of numerous small four- and five-figure line items with only a couple big ticket budgetary items, such as $280,000 for contracted trash removal services, $100,000 for employee wages and $352,454 for police services contracted through the West Hempfield Police Department.

Budget adjustment: Prior to adopting the new fire tax in October, some members of council suggested adjusting the property tax rate downward to reflect the removal of the fire department’s contributions from the general fund. Millhouse said Dec. 22 that suggestion to lower the property tax rate was not acted upon because it would have been confusing to lower the rate in 2022 only to possibly raise it again the following year. “Our police contract is up next year (in 2022), and we expect the new contract to be substantially higher,” Millhouse said.

Federal funds: Millhouse said the borough has received the first of two installments of $148,997 from the American Rescue Plan Act. Part of that money, he said, would go towards stormwater improvements on two borough streets. “If we’re able to do so, we’d like to donate money to local nonprofits like the library, fire company, and youth association,” he said. “We are still waiting for guidance (from the federal government).”

What’s next: Council will continue to have planned meeting dates for the second and fourth Monday of the month at the borough chambers. The next meetings are the annual organizational at 5 p.m. Jan. 3 and council meeting at 7 p.m. Jan 10.