When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, June 20.

What happened: The township will not increase residents’ trash and recycling fees next year despite an anticipated major increase in county waste tipping charges.

Background: Township Manager Justin Evans explained after the meeting the township now contracts with Penn Waste Inc. of York to collect trash and recyclable materials from residents and deliver them to the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority facility for processing. The township employs the standard waste authority contract with Penn Waste, now in its third year, which applies a unit fee formula requiring the township to pay Penn Waste a residential trash collection fee of $161.88 per household this year, rising to $181.60 per household next year. Based on 3,410 households, $552,011 is budgeted for the Penn Waste contract in 2022. The township also pays a tipping charge directly to the waste agency for each ton of township waste delivered by Penn Waste with $138,800 budgeted for tipping fees in 2022.

Resident trash and recycling fees: The waste authority is expected to increase its tipping fee to the township in 2023 by 19% from $78 to $93 per ton. The supervisors said the current $760,000 balance in the township’s trash and recycle fund will allow Mount Joy Township to absorb the waste agency’s tipping cost increase without a need to raise residents’ current trash and recycling fees to residents in 2023. The township’s household trash and recycling fee is now set at $280 per year, with two payments of $140 billed on Dec. 1 and June 1. Seniors, 75 or older, receive a 50% discount, and pay $140 per year.

Township parks: Funds of $20,700 were authorized for construction of a pavilion in Old Trolley Line Park. Also, an ordinance will be drafted to allow local vendors to operate in township parks, with for-profit firms to be excluded.