When: Township supervisors, Feb. 17.
What happened: Supervisors voted to hire a traffic engineering firm to study the possibility of adding a left turn arrow to the traffic signal at Route 743 and Route 283.
Why it’s important: The intersection has many traffic crashes, Northwest Regional Police Chief Mark Mayberry said. Although no crashes have been fatal, people were taken to hospitals and vehicles had to be towed from the scene, Mayberry said.
Time of day: One possibility brought up was having the left turn arrow only at certain times of day when traffic is at its heaviest.
Quotable: “A lot of people go to Lancaster and a lot of people go to Harrisburg, but it’s only at certain times of the day,” Supervisor Gerald G. Cole said.
State’s role: Routes 743 and 283 are state highways. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining the roads, but municipal governments are responsible for maintaining traffic signals. Before making changes to the signals, though, they must get a PennDOT-certified traffic engineer to study traffic and get PennDOT’s approval for the changes. Since the township no longer has a PennDOT-certified traffic engineer on staff, it is using the services of Pottstown-based Traffic Planning and Design Inc.
Other intersection: Supervisors also voted to engage the same firm to study the possibility of prohibiting trucks from making right turns from Greentree Road to Ridge Road, noting problems with trucks getting stuck there, backing up and causing property damage.
Drug task force: Supervisors decided not to pay an invoice for $9,873 to the Lancaster County Drug Enforcement Task Force, noting that they have not gotten answers from District Attorney Heather Adams about the future of the force. Supervisor Debra Dupler said Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors had tried to speak with Adams about it, but had no luck, and West Donegal Township Manager John Yoder also was unable to get answers from Adams. Mount Joy Township Manager Justin Evans said it was unclear if Adams planned to return the task force to the number of detectives it had before 2019, when it sent officers back to the local police departments that had sent them.
Quotable: “We wanted some answers as to what is the game plan,” Evans said.
