When: Supervisors meeting, Jan. 20.
What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved a fee of $75 for people who rent out short-term lodging in homes through online booking. They agreed to pay a company that specializes in monitoring that kind of business to look for new operators of such lodging in the township.
What’s at issue: The township already had an inspection program for long-term rentals; the new program is for people who rent out dwellings on a short-term basis through services such as Airbnb, VRBO and various competitors. Township Manager Justin Evans said 55 units in the township are currently being rented out through such services. Evans said the problem is that although a few popular websites get most of the business, there are dozens of websites used to book such lodging, so it would not be practical to have township staff monitor them all for new units being rented.
Contract: The contract is with a Minnesota company that promises to sweep all such websites every three days in exchange for a fee of $45 for each short-term lodging unit in the township. Evans said the fee of $75 should be enough to pay that price and handle the other costs of the inspection program.
Inspection: Evans said the lodging units will be inspected every two years, similar to the inspection program for apartments, and will address similar health and safety concerns such as carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.
Other business: Supervisors unanimously approved a petition to rezone 9.6 acres to the north of 300 Jonlyn Drive from medium density residential to general commercial. J. Leon Rutt filed the petition to rezone so he can expand his machine shop business. Supervisors also authorized the solicitor to prepare an ordinance for rezoning and to forward the petition to the township and county planning commissions for review and comment. In another matter, supervisors voted unanimously to allow the pit bull rescue charity Pitties Love Peace to hold a 5-kilometer race fundraiser in Cove Outlook Park; the group previously held a similar event in Hershey but hopes for greater attendance if it is moved to Lancaster County.
— Dan Robrish, Elizabethtown Advocate