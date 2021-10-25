When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 18.

What happened: A developer’s proposal to build a large warehouse on Ridgeview Road South, across from the old Darrenkamp’s grocery store in Mount Joy Township, was not warmly received by township supervisors during the meeting. Heavy truck traffic was the main reason for objecting to the plan.

Background: The approximately 34-acre tract at 392 Ridgeview Road South belongs to one of the township supervisors, David Sweigart, who owns about 250 acres in the surrounding area and runs a hog and dairy farm operation. Sweigart explained later that he discussed selling a portion of the 34-acre parcel to a developer, listed on the meeting agenda as 392 Ridgeview Road Associates LLC.This entity, which has the property under contract for purchase, is affiliated with Catalyst Commercial Development LLC, according to attorney Claudia Shank of McNees, Wallace & Nurick LLC. On Oct. 18, Shank presented the township supervisors with a concept plan featuring a warehouse with approximately 188,000 square feet of space. A land planner and traffic engineer also presented information. Supervisor Debra Dupler was absent.

The plan: Shank said later that the warehouse is being planned without a specific user in mind. She explained that it’s common to develop warehouses in that manner, as a building with an approved plan in place is more enticing to potential buyers or tenants. Shank said the plan, which was previously shown to the township Planning Commission, was being presented to the supervisors to ascertain if they were amenable to rezoning the land before a formal rezoning request is submitted. The land is currently zoned C-1 limited commercial but is being used by Sweigart for farming. Warehousing is not permitted in that zone, according to Township Manager Justin Evans. Shank said the property would be subdivided into three lots of roughly five, 19 and 10 acres. The developer wants to purchase the 19-acre tract and have it rezoned as general industrial. The other two tracts, on either side of the larger tract, would remain as commercial but would continue to be farmed by Sweigart.

Quotable: “There really is not very much industrial land in the township for development, in particular general industrial land,” Shank told the supervisors, pointing to the Milton Grove landfill as the only other example of that in the township. “So we think there is a real need for industrial development within the township and an opportunity here to provide some of that development.”

Traffic concerns: Traffic engineer Christopher Schwab of TRG estimated how much traffic the warehouse would generate. During the peak morning hour, there would be an estimated 44 passenger vehicles, namely employees, and four trucks. During the peak afternoon hour, there would also be 44 passenger vehicles and six trucks. Daily, the warehouse would produce 343 total trips from 230 passenger vehicles and 113 trucks. “You couldn’t have picked a worse spot, in my view,” Supervisor Gerald Cole said, citing concern that the road wouldn’t hold up. Supervisor Kevin Baker, chair of the township Planning Commission, echoed that sentiment. “The road can’t handle the trucks.” According to Evans, similar feedback was given to the plan at the Sept. 27 meeting of the township Planning Commission, which did not make a formal recommendation.

What’s next: Asked later whether the developer would still pursue rezoning, Shank said she couldn’t comment at this point but that everything said at the meeting would be taken into consideration.