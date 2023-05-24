When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, May 15.

What happened: Supervisors will seek bids for a new trash-hauling contract, as the township’s contract extension with Penn Waste Inc. of York will expire at the end of this year. A new contract could bring different pickup days and the use of hauler-supplied “toter” wheeled garbage cans.

Customer complaints: Township Manager Justin Evans said that, while things improved from 2021 and early 2022, “we still have a fair amount of customer service issues, with skipped streets, accounts, etc.” The township sometimes has difficulty contacting a customer service representative at Penn Waste, because that staffer also works on a truck, Evans said. “I understand the staffing issue, but we are here to serve our residents, and we’re having continued issues,” he said.

Different days and containers: The supervisors agreed to consider other pickup days to attract companies to bid on the contract. Penn Waste can also rebid. Also, Penn Waste approached the township last fall about using the toter cans, but there wasn’t enough time to inform residents before bills went out, Evans said. He noted that more haulers are using the toters for trash and recycling; they allow for more automation and fewer personnel. Supervisor Gerald Cole said people he’s talked to in West Donegal Township don’t like the toters. “They are too big, they’re too clumsy,” he said.

Next steps: The bid window will open in July and close Aug. 7, in time for supervisors to award the contract at their Aug. 21 meeting. Between then and Sept. 18, prices will be determined, and supervisors can revisit the idea of expanding the senior citizen discount, which was tabled in 2021. The township requires owners of residential units to participate in the trash and recycling program, with the fee set at $280 per year. Seniors 75 or older receive a 50% discount.

Trail crossing: Evans reported that the state Department of Transportation will install a traffic signal on Route 743, where the Conewago Recreational Trail crosses. The signal will be activated by trail users pushing a button or by motion detection. Original plans called for an overhead flashing beacon in addition to improved signage. But a more recent traffic study concluded that a beacon is no longer sufficient. The road has some of the highest speeds, and a higher proportion of large commercial vehicle traffic compared to similar trail crossings, Evans said. A 2020 survey of trail users found that a third did not cross Route 743, and more than 75% of those cited safety concerns. Work is scheduled to begin in late summer.

Farmland preservation: Jeff Swinehart, president and CEO of Lancaster Farmland Trust, gave a presentation on the organization’s work in preserving nearly 35,000 acres of Lancaster County farmland since its establishment in 1988. With approximately 1,200 acres of county farmland lost each year to development, the trust wants to see 25,000 more acres preserved by 2030 and seeks to raise $10 million a year over the next seven years from private and public sources, including municipalities. Currently, $6 to $6.5 million is raised for county preservation per year. Swinehart floated the idea of a referendum to poll residents on funding the conservation of farmland, parkland and natural areas. While never done before in Lancaster County, 34 municipalities in Chester County have conducted a referendum to generate funding for open spaces, usually from earned income and property taxes. Chair David Sweigart, a farmer, said he supports holding such a referendum.

Quotable: The question for voters, Swinehart said, is “Are they willing to impose an increase on a tax on themselves to support that effort, protection of land within their community, within their township in this case?” The process involves a public awareness campaign, and the municipality must pass an ordinance to put the question on the ballot, he said.

Zoning hearing board positions: Supervisors accepted the resignation of Thomas Campbell from the zoning hearing board, because he is moving out of the township. By resolution, they appointed alternate Robert Newton Jr. to replace Campbell, filling the remainder of a three-year term that expires December 2025. Supervisors approved Roni Clark to serve as the alternate, but a resolution still must be adopted at the June 19 meeting.