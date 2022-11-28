When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 21. Chairman Kevin Baker was absent so Vice Chairman David Sweigart presided.

What happened: Supervisors set public hearing dates for rezoning petitions for two major proposed projects: a shopping center and warehouses.

The hearings: One hearing will be held Jan. 9 for a petition submitted by Pennmark Management Co. Inc., which plans to build a shopping center east of the Cloverleaf Road/Route 230 intersection, anchored by a Wawa convenience store and Aldi grocery store. Pennmark wants to rezone 66 acres from C-1 limited commercial and agricultural to C-2 general commercial. The second public hearing will be held Jan. 25 for a petition submitted by Panattoni Development Co. Inc., which plans to build four large warehouse distribution centers on the east side of Cloverleaf Road, near the Route 283 interchange. Panattoni wants to rezone three tracts, totaling approximately 242 acres, from light industrial and agricultural to general industrial.

Details: Because of anticipated public interest, both hearings will be held in the auditorium of the Elizabethtown Area Middle School, 600 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Both hearings will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Review: The township planning commission will review both petitions at its public meeting Monday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. also at the middle school. If more information is needed, the planning commission may continue to review one or both petitions at its public meeting Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.

Budget: The proposed spending plan, discussed at a special meeting on Nov. 10, shows general fund expenditures of $5.17 million, which is more than $500,000 over the $4.65 million budget in 2022. A property tax increase of 0.50 mills would bring the millage from 2.74 to 3.24. The proposed 3.24 mills amounts to $3.24 per $1,000 of taxable property value, or $648 in annual municipal real estate tax for a property assessed at $200,000.

Budget details: General operating expenses will increase from $4.18 million in 2022 to $4.57 million in 2023. Total transfers into capital reserve accounts will increase from $475,000 in 2022 to $600,000 in 2023. This encompasses $300,000 for debt service payments for the Fairview municipal complex, $200,000 for the road projects fund and $100,000 for the road machinery fund. Current major road projects will use $176,709 from the road projects fund and $298,617 from the highway aid fund (state liquid fuels money). Also, most full-time employees will receive a 5% wage increase. To cover shortfalls, $132,445 has been designated from the 2022 general fund balance.

Public safety costs: The 0.50 tax millage increase includes 0.20 mills for fire protection, increasing that rate from 0.70 to 0.90 mills. That will raise $813,560 — $180,791 over last year — to be divided among four fire companies: Elizabethtown’s Friendship, Rheems, Mount Joy and Mastersonville. The amount includes capital reserve contributions totaling $504,135. Northwest Emergency Medical Services will receive $50,000, the same as 2022. Police services provided by the Northwest Regional Lancaster County Police Commission will increase by $93,742.

Libraries, GEARS: The Elizabethtown Public Library will receive $46,234 and the Milanof-Schock Library in Mount Joy will get $15,411. Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation and Community Services will receive $94,973. That’s a decrease of $32,292, resulting from East Donegal Township becoming a municipal member.

What’s next: The proposed budget is available for inspection at the township office, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown, and on its website, mtjoytwp.org. The supervisors will vote on the final budget at their meeting on Dec. 19.

ARPA funds: Supervisors approved an updated spending plan for American Rescue Plan Act funds. The township’s total allocation of $1.18 million must be spent or committed by 2025. For 2023, the township is spending $703,742, to be divided among stormwater management projects to restore Conewago and Conoy creeks at Green Meadows ($363,667); playground enhancements at Wolgemuth Park ($258,120) and audio/visual equipment for the township meeting room ($81,955).

School bus stop: Supervisors authorized Township Manager Justin Evans to send a letter to PennDOT requesting a sight-distance study on whether a “School Bus Stop Ahead” sign by a curve near 3388 N. Colebrook Road is warranted.

Waste Management redo: Evans told the supervisors that Waste Management, which owns the Lancaster Landfill at Milton Grove, plans to make another appeal at the Dec. 19 meeting to excavate subsoil from a farm across Cloverleaf Road from the landfill in order to cap the landfill with soil when it closes. At meetings in April and May, the company asked supervisors to accept a petition to amend the township’s zoning ordinance to allow for subsurface soil excavation within the agricultural district as a special exception use. The motion failed at both meetings with a 2-2 vote, with a supervisor absent each time.