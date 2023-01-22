When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Jan. 16.

What happened: Pennmark Management Co. Inc. asked supervisors for feedback on a scaled-back plan for a shopping center at Route 230 and Cloverleaf Road, to be anchored by a Wawa convenience store and Aldi grocery store. Supervisors expressed no interest, citing the strong public opposition.

Background: At a Jan. 9 public hearing, supervisors unanimously rejected the developer’s petition to rezone 66 acres from C-1 limited commercial and agricultural to C-2 general commercial to allow for a 500,000-square-foot shopping center; this includes 11 acres Pennmark is purchasing from Tyson Foods. The reason given for denial was that Pennmark’s proposed rezoning ordinance did not comply with the state municipalities planning code. Residents have overwhelmingly stated their opposition to the project at this and other meetings, including recent supervisors’ meetings and a Dec. 5 planning commission meeting.

New plan: Pennmark’s Bob Sichelstiel told supervisors the company “heard loud and clear” that the project was too big in scope and size, so Pennmark is proposing restrictions on the 10 acres along Ridge Run Road and “not building there ever.” That could be done through a deed restriction or by subdividing the land so that it remains agricultural, he said. “We’re talking about shrinking the project down,” Sichelstiel said. On a new map he handed to the supervisors, three buildings with seven retail spaces were removed; the shopping center would now total 353,738 square feet. Sichelstiel also said that time is running out on Pennmark’s leases with Wawa and Aldi, and those companies have no interest in other C-2 commercial property across Cloverleaf Road; the zoning would allow for fuel pumps and buildings larger than 10,000 square feet.

Board response: Supervisor Gerald Cole said he still had no interest in the project. Asked by Sichelstiel whether he wanted the ground to remain fallow, Cole said yes, or sell it to someone else. Sichelstiel replied that Pennmark has owned the land for 45 years and is not selling it. “Then you may want to hold onto it another 45,” Cole replied, drawing laughter and applause. Cole said Pennmark has only submitted plans twice, in 1996 when it proposed a Walmart and last year for this project. Supervisor Chairman David Sweigart said, “This board isn’t going to proceed with the large amount of public opposition to it.” Supervisor Debra Dupler said that Pennmark could operate within the parameters of the C-1 zoning if it so desired. Sichelstiel replied that Pennmark could put only two buildings there.

What’s next: Contacted by email the next day, Sichelstiel said the company is planning its strategy on what to do next.

Comprehensive plan: Township Manager Justin Evans reported that a committee is being formed to update the township’s comprehensive plan as part regional planning. The regional plan, last done in 2010, also involves Elizabethtown Borough and West Donegal and Conoy townships; the plan guides land use and zoning, parks and recreation, and transportation. While the committee will include members of municipal boards, township residents are encouraged to volunteer.

Upcoming meetings: The township Planning Commission will review Panattoni’s land development plan application for the Mount Pleasant Road property at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23, at the Elizabethtown Area Middle School auditorium. The supervisors’ next regular meeting is at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the township building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.