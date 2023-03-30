When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, March 20.

What happened: With a 4-1 vote, supervisors rejected a request from Waste Management to amend the township’s zoning ordinance to allow for subsurface soil excavation within the agricultural district as a special exception use. Waste Management, which owns the Advanced Disposal Services Lancaster Landfill at Milton Grove, sought to excavate subsoil from a farm it owns across Cloverleaf Road from the landfill to cap the nearly 68-acre landfill with soil after it closes in 2024. The landfill is used for construction and demolition waste. Supervisor Chairman David Sweigart voted against rejecting the request.

Public hearing: Landfill attorney Charles Suhr explained that if the zoning ordinance were amended, Waste Management would present reports from soil scientists on the excavation and restoration plans for the Heistand farm as evidence to the township zoning board, which may or may not permit the project. The Lancaster County Planning Commission had recommended approval of the amendment, while the township’s planning commission did not.

Soil transportation options: Scott Perin, Waste Management’s disposal director, said that using the Heistand farm’s soil would allow larger off-highway trucks to make 11,000 round trips across Cloverleaf Road over a three-year period, with operations for three months each year. Or soil could be trucked in from the R.E. Pierson quarry, 4.3 miles away in Rheems, with 10 trucks each making eight trips a day.

Public comment: Of the dozen citizens who spoke, almost all were against approval of the zoning amendment. Holding a toddler on her hip, Natasha Lauver described the landfill as a “terrible neighbor” that lets trash blow around and is loud and doesn’t control the dust. “I can’t hardly believe that they’ll take more care and consideration in this farm than they’ve given our community already,” Lauver said. She also suggested that the reason for limiting truck traffic isn’t for the community but to save money. Frederick Good said that Cloverleaf Road can’t withstand additional truck traffic and questioned creating more traffic when soil can be harvested across the road. He also asked that the road be fixed when everything is finished. He was told that the company is obligated to redo Cloverleaf Road from Mount Pleasant Road to the landfill entrance.

Supervisor concerns: Lisa Heilner said she consulted with a Penn State professor of soil and environmental sciences and was told that removing topsoil, excavating subsoil and adding topsoil back could cause major disturbances to the ecosystem, resulting in severe compaction, drainage issues, loss of water holding capacity and other problems.

Quotable: “There’s a lot of emotion in the room because you guys have lived with this thing for many, many, many, many years, and it hasn’t been pleasant, ever,” Supervisor Debra Dupler said. “I don’t live there, and I think I have to look at what the residents over there are interested in.”

Shopping center: Supervisors authorized their solicitor to represent them at the April 5 zoning hearing on an application from Elizabethtown Mount Joy Associates LP, owner of a 22-acre tract at Route 230 and Cloverleaf Road, where affiliate Pennmark Management Co. has proposed a shopping center anchored by a Wawa convenience store and Aldi’s grocery store. The applicant is seeking variances for a scaled-down plan. The 7 p.m. meeting will be held at the township building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Developer request: Supervisors agreed to grant developer Gerald Horst credit for $102,428 in traffic impact fees for his planned Westbrooke IV development. Because of a now-scuttled plan for a new off-ramp from Route 283, the first phase of a new road into the development from Route 230 to Schwanger Road was approved as an arterial road, which is wider with a deeper base. The road’s second phase could be a narrower collector road.

Comprehensive plan: Township Manager Justin Evans reported that a meeting with the Lancaster County Planning Department and regional elected officials from Elizabethtown Borough and Mount Joy, West Donegal and Conoy townships is set for 6:30 p.m. April 12 at the Masonic Conference Center–Patton Campus. As part of regional planning, a local committee is being formed to update the township’s comprehensive plan. The committee will include Supervisor Gerald Cole, citizens and members of the planning commission and zoning board. The supervisors accepted the nominations received so far and will advertise for more in the next newsletter.