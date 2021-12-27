When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 20, in person and via Zoom

What happened: In a continuation of a public hearing started at the November meeting, supervisors unanimously rejected a request to rezone property at 611 Campus Road, Elizabethtown, from institutional to medium-density residential (R-2).

Background: In November, supervisors voted to suspend the hearing until December to consult with their solicitor. The property in question used to be zoned as R-2 residential but was rezoned to institutional in 2015 at the request of Elizabethtown College, the former owner. The college has since sold the property to Petra Arzberger and Dar Soltani, and the couple requested to have it rezoned. More than 10 neighbors, who wanted the township to deny that request, attended the Nov. 15 meeting. The neighbors’ concern was that multifamily dwellings could be built under R-2 residential.

What’s next: Township supervisors voted to begin the process to rezone the property to low-density R-1 residential, which would permit only a single-family dwelling. Township Manager Justin Evans expects a public hearing to take place in February.

Another rezoning request: During a second public hearing, attorney Jeff Shank requested to rezone 933 Campus Road, Elizabethtown, also a property previously owned by the college, from institutional back to R-2 residential. Shank said this property is different than 611 Campus Road, in that the size is less than an acre, which would not allow a multifamily dwelling. Shank said his clients, Giuseppe and Vita Ferrarelli, were not available for the December meeting, but could be present in January. Supervisors voted to continue the hearing in January.

Ridgeview Road development: A developer named 392 Ridgeview Road Associates LLC presented a concept plan for land they hope to develop at 392 Ridgeview Road South. The group approached the board at the October meeting regarding building a 188,000-square-foot warehouse on the land, but the board expressed concerns about heavy truck traffic. Representatives presented a new plan that would include 158,000 square feet of mini-storage units. The project’s traffic engineer Chris Schwab of TRG estimated that the storage units would create only 140 daily vehicle trips versus 343 trips estimated in the prior plan. Presenting on behalf of the developer, Jamie Strong of McNees, Wallace & Nurick LLC said the next step will be to file a special exception application with the zoning hearing board.

Liquor license: Supervisors voted to hold a public hearing during a future meeting to address whether to transfer a liquor license to the property at the intersection of Cloverleaf Road (northeast corner) and West Main Street. The property owner Pennmark wants to build a Wawa there, but no formal application has been made to the township.

Budget: Supervisors unanimously approved the 2022 budget, which includes $4.6 million in expenses. This is an increase of $372,186 from the 2021 budget. However, the tax rate will remain at 2.04 mills.