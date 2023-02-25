When: Mount Joy Twp. Supervisors meeting, Feb. 20.

What happened: Supervisors agreed to participate in a feasibility study on potentially combining the Northwest Regional and Elizabethtown police departments. Supervisors also discussed the possibility of creating tax incentives for residents who volunteer with fire departments to help offset a volunteer shortage.

Police study: Township Manager Justin Evans reported that Elizabethtown Borough officials have been discussing the feasibility of “greater regionalization” of the police departments. The borough asked the township and West Donegal Township — also covered by Northwest Regional — to support the borough’s application to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to conduct the study, which would examine several factors including finances, manpower and logistics. Supervisors appointed Evans and Supervisor Debra Dupler to represent the township in the study. Dupler said there is no cost to the township for the study and no commitment.

Volunteer tax credit: Evans said there have been discussions among local volunteer fire departments and municipal leaders about granting property tax relief for volunteers. Governing bodies would determine a tax reduction amount and eligibility requirements, such as an incidence response quota. Evans said the state Legislature has enabled local governments to provide property tax relief, and there have been informal staff discussions with Elizabethtown Area School District, which also levies a property tax. He said no action is required at this point, but it’s something for the supervisors to consider. Dupler acknowledged that volunteer fire companies struggle to get and keep volunteers.

Quotable: “These volunteer firefighters are not just out there fighting fires,” said Dupler. “They need to keep up their certifications, they have to do all sorts of training and also do chicken barbecues to raise money to buy the air packs and so forth that they need. So I think it behooves us to assist.”

Fire company funds: Supervisors granted the Mastersonville Fire Company’s request for $73,102 from the fire company capital fund as reimbursement for its new quick-response vehicle.

Landfill hearing: Supervisors granted Waste Management’s request to reschedule the public hearing about the Lancaster Landfill at Milton Grove to Monday, March 20, during the supervisors’ meeting. The hearing, originally scheduled for Feb. 20, is on Waste Management’s request to amend the township zoning ordinance to allow for subsurface soil excavation within the agricultural district as a special exception use. Waste Management, which owns the landfill, wants to excavate subsoil from a farm across Cloverleaf Road and use that to cap the landfill when it closes.

Landfill covering: Resident Robert Miller asked about the landfill’s plans to use a synthetic material on top of the soil covering. Evans said the company has applied to the Department of Environmental Protection to use a synthetic product instead of soil and vegetation as the final covering. Describing it as a “higher grade astroturf” that would provide savings in long-term maintenance, Evans said these coverings have been around for a few decades, but it’s unknown how they would hold up. This is separate from the subsoil excavation request, and a synthetic covering could reduce the amount of subsoil needed, Evans said.

Warehouse hearing: The township Zoning Hearing Board will continue its hearing on Panattoni Development Co.’s request for a special exception use to construct a million-square-foot warehouse on a tract off Mount Pleasant Road. The board began its hearing on Jan. 17 and continued it on Feb. 15. That too has been continued for additional testimony. That continuance will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the middle school auditorium.

New position: Supervisors approved a job description and advertising for the hiring of a community development director, who would be responsible for planning and land development administration and serve as zoning officer. Evans, who is zoning officer, would remain as manager. Evans said afterward that up to $60,000 has been budgeted for the position, depending upon experience.

Developer’s request: Gerald Horst, developer of the Westbrooke development, asked about receiving credit for traffic impact fees. For the fourth phase of that development, a road to be named Eagle Parkway will connect from Route 230, by Hernley’s motorcycle dealership, to Schwanger Road. Because of a now-scuttled plan for a new off-ramp from Route 283, plans called for the new road to be an arterial road, which is wider with a deeper base. Horst said the road’s first phase, starting at Route 230 and extending roughly halfway, would remain as planned, but the second phase could be a narrower collector road. The supervisors will review the information and postpone the decision until the March meeting.