When: Mount Joy Township board of supervisors meeting, April 17.

What happened: The board of supervisors voted to defend its zoning hearing board against a developer’s appeal of a zoning decision that denied a change in the size of a parcel of agricultural land the developer wishes to purchase from the Tyson Foods Inc. hatchery, 455 Ridge Run Road, Mount Joy. Meanwhile, the same developer, Pennmark Management Co., is now seeking variances for a scaled-down shopping center plan on a 22-acre tract at Route 230 and Cloverleaf Road. Pennmark was originally scheduled to present that request to the zoning board on April 5, but township staff needed additional time for review so that hearing will be scheduled sometime between mid-May and early June.

Next steps in appeal: The township will file a notice of intervention with the Lancaster County Prothonotary’s office, and the county Court of Common Pleas will hear the appeal. Because the process takes time and there’s a backlog of cases, Township Manager Justin Evans estimated that it will be a few months before the case is heard.

Background: Originally, Pennmark had proposed building a 500,000-square-foot shopping center on 66 acres, anchored by a Wawa convenience store and Aldi grocery store at the Route 230/Cloverleaf Road intersection. Its bid to rezone those 66 acres from limited commercial and agricultural to general commercial was rejected by supervisors in January. The 44 acres of agricultural land includes 11 acres that Pennmark plans to purchase from Tyson Foods to add to the property where the larger shopping center would have extended to. To facilitate that purchase, Pennmark appeared before the zoning hearing board on Feb. 1 asking for a variance on the minimum lot size, which is 25 acres in the agricultural district. The zoning board rendered its decision at that meeting, finding that Pennmark did not demonstrate justification to support the variance, Evans said.

Pandemic relief funds: Supervisors approved an updated spending plan for American Rescue Plan Act funds received in 2021 and 2022 to provide relief for revenue lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The township received $1.18 million, which must be spent or committed by the end of 2024, Evans told the supervisors. Approximately $70,000 remains unallocated. Expenditures include the Conoy Creek restoration at Green Meadows and the Conewago Creek restoration, both stormwater management projects. ARPA funds have also been allocated to playground enhancements at Wolgemuth and Cove Outlook parks. At this meeting, supervisors approved a $129,000 proposal from River Valley Landscapes to install rubber safety surfaces on the two playground areas at Cove Outlook Park.

EMS authority meetings: Supervisor Debra Dupler noted that public meetings for the newly formed Municipal Emergency Services Authority of Lancaster County will take place the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m. at the Elizabethtown Borough Council Chamber.