When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting on April 18.

What happened: Supervisors declined to accept a petition from Waste Management, owner of the Lancaster Landfill at Milton Grove, to amend the township’s zoning ordinance to allow for subsurface soil excavation within the agricultural district as a special exception use.

The vote: With Debra Dupler absent, Gerald Cole and Vice Chairman David Sweigart voted in favor of holding a hearing on the request, while Chairman Kevin Baker and Lisa Heilner voted no. With the tie, the motion for a hearing failed. If the vote had been favorable, the petition would have been reviewed by the Lancaster County and township planning commissions before a hearing.

Reason for the request: Scott Perin, Waste Management’s disposal director, explained that the landfill, which is used for construction and demolition waste, will run out of space in two to three years, after which it needs to be capped and covered with 2 feet of soil. The company wishes to obtain that soil from the Heistand farm across Cloverleaf Road from the landfill. Perin said that testing was done to show the property would have enough soil left to resume agricultural use after the excavation.

Quotable: “What we’re trying to accomplish with this text amendment is a low-impact way to do our capping for this facility and reduce the overall truck traffic coming into it,” Perin said.

Details: The capping process would take four to five years, with soil brought in during a five-month period each year that would typically generate an additional 6,000 truck trips, Perin said. With the Heistand property, trucks would just cross Cloverleaf Road. Perin also stressed that Waste Management has no plans to expand the facility. “We’re all looking for sort of a gracious way to exit this facility,” he said.

What the amendment would allow: Other entities could seek to excavate soil from agricultural land but would need special state permitting and would have to show that the land could be returned to farming. And that land must be adjacent to or across a right-of-way from where the soil would go. Also, that entity must seek special exceptions from the township’s zoning hearing board and other township approvals.

Objections: Township resident Mike McKinne, a planning commission member, questioned why the township would advertise for a zoning ordinance amendment before knowing how many other parcels would be impacted. Heilner asked if there is a guarantee that this land can be returned to agricultural use after excavation. Baker had doubts about whether the Heistand property could be farmed again. Cole expressed concern about the removal of trees from that property, noting that several woodland acres would be lost. Perin replied that a “fair amount of woods” could be preserved, and trees would be planted in a buffer zone.

Quotable: “I don’t want to see this township turned into a soil mining facility,” Cole said.

What’s next: Attorney Steven Buck, who accompanied Perin, said a hearing would give an opportunity to present evidence and address concerns. Baker said Waste Management could make the same request next month with all the supervisors present. If the zoning ordinance is not amended, the company would have to bring in soil from elsewhere.

Other landfill issue: Township resident Harold Murphy said that the landfill’s force main sewer line, which runs past his Ridge Road property, was leaking, and he is worried that chemical waste will contaminate his and other homeowners’ wells. He said the line should be shut down and the landfill should have its own wastewater treatment plant. (The line conveys the landfill’s wastewater to Elizabethtown’s wastewater treatment plant.) He also urged the township to send letters to homeowners with wells informing them what to do if they notice a leaking manhole. “It’s a disaster waiting to happen,” Murphy said.

Response: Perin said the company investigated and found that an air release valve failed, causing a manhole to fill with leachate. He said samples were pulled from Murphy’s well and a nearby pond and no contaminants were found.

ARPA funds: Supervisors accepted a spending plan outline for American Rescue Plan Act funds for COVID-19 relief that must be spent through 2025. According to township manager Justin Evans, the township received half of its approximately $1.16 million allocation last summer and will get the second half this summer. Supervisors agreed to put $45,490 toward the Conoy Creek restoration at Green Meadows. They also directed $568,070 to be spent on replacing outdated playground equipment from the former Fairview Elementary School, now Wolgemuth Park’s upper playground, and replacing the park’s tot lot ground cover. A new pavilion, costing $73,461, will be installed near the new playground equipment. The Wolgemuth projects will be done by River Valley Landscapes of Wrightsville.

Trick-or-treat: Supervisors adopted a resolution, part of the consent calendar and discussed in March, setting the date and time for trick-or-treating as Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. regardless of the day of the week.