When: Mount Joy Township Supervisors meeting, Jan. 18.

What happened: Township homeowners 75 and older can receive a half-price discount on their trash and recycling service. But that could possibly change next year if township supervisors decide later this year to lower the age for the senior discount and possibly reduce the discount percentage.

Background: Township Manager Justin Evans said the assumption behind the senior discount is that those 75 and older typically have less trash than younger and typically larger households. He said 291 households among 3,379 residential customers are taking advantage of the discount. The township is in year two of a three-year contract for trash hauling services with Penn Waste Inc.

How it works: Senior residents who provide proof of age and property ownership pay $140 for the entire calendar year, whereas the standard trash and recycling fee is $280 per year. Seniors taking advantage of the program must pay when the bill is due on Dec. 31 for the following six months or the whole year. Those with standard service who prepay for a full year can get $10 off, for a cost of $270.

Discussion: Supervisor Debra Dupler spoke in favor of lowering the age for eligibility to 65, while Supervisor Gerald Cole suggested caution in increasing discounts because the number of eligible residents will multiply and drive up costs for recycling and trash collection for everyone else.

What’s next: Cole asked the township staff to come up with some proposals for the supervisors to consider in order to create “a more balanced plan that will affect everybody more fairly.” If the supervisors decide to make any changes, those won’t go into effect until 2022.