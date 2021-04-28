When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, April 15.

What happened: Supervisors postponed making any changes to the 50% discount in trash collection fees for homeowners 75 and older until it’s time to review a new contract with a trash hauler, in case there would be a rate increase.

Background: Since January, supervisors have been discussing whether to lower the eligibility age for the discount to 65 in order to give more residents the chance to pay less to dispose of trash and recyclables. It now costs $280 per calendar year. But the discount percentage would need to be lowered in order to not increase costs for residents who pay the standard fee. For instance, if the eligible age for the discount was 65 and up, that age group would receive an 18% discount, or $50 off. The senior citizens currently taking the discount get $140 off.

Contract status: The township requires that owners of residential units participate in the trash and recycling program. Penn Waste is the township’s trash hauler, and this year is the second in a three-year contract. Township Manager Justin Evans told the supervisors that a one-year extension can be added to the contract twice if both parties agree.

Also: Supervisors approved developer Gerald Horst’s request, made last month, to not comply with the township’s official map, which calls for Larkspur Lane and Sager Road, now dead-end streets, to be connected to a future housing development planned for the Raffensperger Farm field on the south side of Sheaffer Road, near the intersection with Market Street/Route 230. Andrew Miller, a Rettew project manager for the development, said the developer is agreeable to allowing just Larkspur Lane to connect to the development. Supervisors agreed to making that connection and eventually turning a portion of Larkspur, from Market Street to Sager Road, into a one-way street.

Traffic code: Supervisors approved an ordinance to amend the traffic code to include the following: a sign at the corner of Greentree and Ridge roads prohibiting tractor-trailers from making a right-hand turn to go west on Ridge; engine brake restrictions on Snyder Road; a stop sign at Sager Road and Larkspur Lane with parking restrictions on Larkspur; and no-parking signs on Mill Road near the Conewago Trail.

EMS: Evans reported on a proposed contract with Susquehanna Valley Emergency Medical Services, which is being acquired by Penn State Health Life Lion LLC. Susquehanna covers a portion of the township that is part of the Donegal School District; the rest is served by Northwest EMS. Evans said that the township has never had a contract for ambulance services before, and the solicitor will be consulted on whether to enter into a formal agreement.

Health department: During citizen comments, resident Bill Weik urged the supervisors to support the formation of a health department in Lancaster County. Evans said that the Lancaster County Association of Township Supervisors will be discussing the issue at a meeting April 29.