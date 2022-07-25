When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, July 18.

What happened: Vacant land next to the former Messick’s Farm Equipment property, which is being converted to a sales and service center for recreational vehicles, will be used for inventory for the new General RV Center, now that the five supervisors unanimously approved the rezoning of the 28.72-acre tract from medium-density residential (R-2) to mixed use.

Background: In 2021, after the state Department of Transportation abandoned a new off-ramp for Route 283 in that area, the tract was rezoned from mixed use to residential for phase five of the Featherton development. However, that parcel was later deemed unfeasible for development. Now, the developer is selling the property to PA Merts LLC, which also owns the 18.9-acre Messick’s property, 187 Merts Drive, Elizabethtown; that site is already zoned mixed use. PA Merts petitioned to rezone the 28-acre property.

Details: During a public hearing at the meeting, attorney Peter Wertz, representing PA Merts, said that a vehicular sales establishment is permitted by special exception in a mixed-used district. General RV’s sales and service operations will be based at the old Messick’s site, and no buildings are planned for the 28-acre property, Wertz said; rather, it will be used to store RVs. Security fencing will surround the perimeter, with “enhanced screening” adjacent to the Featherton development.

Quotable: “We believe that the inventory area will serve as a sound mitigator for traffic and motorists off of Route 283,” Wertz said. “In addition, the proposed use will create significantly less traffic than if Featherton Crossing was developed into phase five.”

Site access: A gate to the inventory area, near the terminus of “residential” Merts Drive, close to Canvasback Lane, would provide secondary access limited to occasional use and emergency situations, Wertz said. Supervisor David Sweigart suggested use of that access point could become more than occasional, but Chair Kevin Baker noted that, based on a planning commission discussion, that wouldn’t be allowed. Also, Michael Kavanaugh, General RV operations manager, said customers must access the business from the main entrance off the “commercial” Merts Drive that extends from Cloverleaf Road, near the busy Route 283 interchange.

What’s next: An application for the special exception use has been filed with the township’s zoning board, which will review the matter at its Aug. 3 meeting, Township Manager Justin Evans said.

Darrenkamp’s building: The opening of the General RV Center dealership at the Messick’s site terminated a previously reported agreement to lease the former Darrenkamp’s grocery store, owned by Sweigart. Asked after the meeting about new plans for the building, Sweigart said Blessings of Hope food distribution center of Leola is interested in the property.

Road detour: Supervisors approved a detour from Milton Grove Road, using Mount Pleasant, Grandview and Valley View roads, for 12 months starting next year while a bridge is replaced over Little Chiques Creek.

Change in plans: Plans to build mini-warehouses on Ridgeview Road South have been halted. Sweigart, owner of that land, reported that a deal with 392 Ridgeview Road Associates LLC, to purchase the tract was terminated following a court challenge. That entity is affiliated with Catalyst Commercial Development LLC. Evans explained later that the zoning board had granted special-exception approvals for the project, but Peace of Mind Self Storage, nearby on Elizabethtown Road, filed a land use appeal with the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

Parks ordinance: Supervisors approved an ordinance amendment that will allow local organizations to operate as vendors in township parks; for-profit businesses are excluded. The change follows an April request by the Elizabethtown Beagle Club to sell food during baseball tournaments at Old Trolley Line Park.