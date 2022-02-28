When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 21.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved a request to rezone 611 Campus Road, Elizabethtown, from institutional to low-density residential (R-1).

Background: In 2015, the 2.06-acre property, along with other adjacent properties, was rezoned from medium-density residential (R-2) to institutional at the request of Elizabethtown College, which owned the properties. The college has since sold some properties, including 611 Campus Road, which was purchased by Petra Arzberger and her husband, Dar Soltani.

First petition: The couple had previously asked that the property be rezoned back to R-2 residential. A public hearing on that rezoning petition was started at the Nov. 15 supervisors meeting. During that meeting, several neighboring residents and their attorney raised concerns that the property would contain more than one dwelling. The hearing was continued at the Dec. 20 meeting. Supervisors denied the request to rezone the property to R-2 residential but voted to begin the process to rezone it to R-1 residential, which allows only a single-family dwelling.

Latest hearing: The Feb. 21 hearing to rezone the property to R-1 was convened and then quickly closed as there was no additional testimony. After the request was approved, Arzberger thanked the supervisors.

Quotables: “It took a while, but we got there,” Supervisor Gerald Cole said. “Nothing worthwhile ever comes easy,” replied Arzberger. “Or quickly,” added Soltani.

Other properties: Cole reported he asked Township Manager Justin Evans to contact Elizabethtown College about the potential rezoning of the other Campus Road properties and whether that could be done “en masse” rather than “piecemeal.” At the Jan. 17 meeting, supervisors approved the rezoning of 933 Campus Road from institutional to R-2 residential; that tract is less than an acre, which would not allow for a multi-family dwelling.

Drug task force funds: Supervisors unanimously agreed to authorize a payment of $10,721 to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force as the township’s 2022 contribution. Supervisor Debra Dupler asked if the rate was still $1 per capita. Evans confirmed that amount, adding the payment had gone up because it’s based on the 2020 census data. The township’s population rose to 10,721.