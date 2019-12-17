When: Supervisors meeting, Dec. 16.
What happened: The board voted for a budget that includes a property tax increase of slightly over 22%, with most of the tax increase going to fire protection.
What it means: The tax rate is going from 2.24 mills, or $224 for every $100,000 in assessed value in 2019, to 2.74 mills, or $274 for every $100,000 in assessed value in 2020. The total increase of 0.5 mills, which should generate $451,736 in revenue, includes 0.2 mills for general township revenue and 0.3 mills for fire protection.
Background: Supervisors had previously voted for the tax rate in November, but the December vote was the final vote to adopt the budget and new tax rate.
Compost: In another matter, supervisors agreed to pay $25 a ton to Mount Joy Borough in 2020 to get the borough to accept yard waste for composting. Township Manager Justin Evans said he expected the cost to be about $5,000.
Supervisor honored: The township recognized outgoing board member Gerald F. Becker for his 40 years of service to the township, first as a member of the Planning Commission starting in 1980 and later as a township supervisor, a job he was elected to in 2013. Kevin M. Baker was elected as Becker’s successor in November.
— Dan Robrish, Elizabethtown Advocate