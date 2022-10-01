When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Sept. 19. All supervisors were present.

What happened: Supervisors heard complaints from residents along Harvest Road about rainwater damming up on their properties.

The problem: Sherry Quickel said that after the township raised the roadway 11 inches as part of an ongoing widening project, water can no longer go across the road. Because the water has been 6 to 10 inches deep, her family has built ramps for her children to get to the school bus. “There was no leaping over it,” she said.

Details: Quickel asked if a drain could be installed near the residents’ homes. Rodney Mulhollem described water going past his well and to within 10 to 15 feet of his basement windows. And because of erosion, the bottom of his car catches when he pulls out of his driveway. Mulhollem, who like his neighbors has spoken to different contractors, said he is willing to have a larger crossover pipe installed under his driveway but was told that it wouldn’t solve the problem. And contractors are afraid of jeopardizing the road foundation, he said. Luke Quickel said the crossover pipe beneath his driveway had collapsed, and he wasn’t able to replace it before the roadwork was done. Allen Hurst said that rainwater runs downhill from a field by the Quickel home, and during a heavy rain, the road dams up the water.

Township response: Roadmaster Ken Ebersole Jr. said the problem stems partly from a pipe being smaller than the crossover pipes under driveways, which is causing clogging. Township Manager Justin Evans explained later that Hurst had previously installed a smaller pipe on his property along the road extending west. During the meeting, Ebersole said that any work done along the road wouldn’t disturb the roadway. He added that he would meet with a contractor there to discuss the situation. “The township doesn’t have any issues with them doing the work there,” said Ebersole. Evans said later that if alleviating the pipe bottleneck doesn’t resolve the issue, the township would explore other ways to divert the water.

Road extensions: Supervisors unanimously granted a request on road extensions from Brian Focht of C2C Design Group, on behalf of Forino, a developer planning the Bear Creek Estates development off Bear Creek Road, which is slated for 47 single-family homes. The township’s official map called for the extension of College Avenue to Sheaffer Road, near Bear Creek School, and the construction of Fairground Drive, from East High Street to Bear Creek Road, through the Elizabethtown Fairgrounds. Instead, Forino asked to amend the map and extend Meadowbrook Lane to Sheaffer. Focht explained that a bog turtle habitat discovered on the property put a “damper” on the College Avenue extension because of state regulations that prohibit disturbing that habitat. He noted that Elizabethtown Borough and the Elizabethtown Area School District, which owns the fairgrounds, were not interested in constructing Fairground Drive.

Conewago Trail crossing: Supervisors unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing the township to submit a traffic signal agreement and application to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for improvements to the trail crossing at the busy Route 743, since the township will ultimately own and maintain the improvements. In addition to signs and pavement markers warning trail users and motorists, these could include a lighted warning signal activated by trail users or a regular traffic signal, now that PennDOT has additional funding, Evans said.

EMS authority: Supervisors authorized the advertisement of an emergency services authority incorporation ordinance in which the township would join several other municipalities in organizing a regional authority to administer emergency medical services. Evans said the goal is for the ordinance enacted by the end of the year. Supervisor Debra Dupler was appointed to represent the township on the EMS authority board for a four-year term.

Other business: As part of the consent calendar, supervisors approved the observance of trick-or-treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m. Supervisors will also hold a workshop meeting to discuss the 2023 budget on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. at the township building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.