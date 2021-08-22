When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 16.

What happened: Township supervisors approved a new ordinance that updates the township’s rules on outdoor burning, including the use of fire pits and campfires.

Why it matters: Township Manager Justin said the reason for the new outdoor burning rules is that the township has received a “fair amount” of complaints from residential subdivisions, usually involving someone who is burning right next to a property line or close to a neighbor’s shed.

Need to know: Previously, recreational fires had to be 10 feet from a building or structure. Now that setback is at least 15 feet for such recreational fires as burning pits, outdoor fireplaces and chimeneas. Like before, a burn barrel is not acceptable for a recreational fire. As was the case before, grills can be closer than 10 feet to a building or structure if a constant flow of water or other fire extinguishing device is available. A major change is that campfires and bonfires are now prohibited in all residential districts. But they are still allowed at homes located on agriculturally zoned land. Where permitted, campfires must be 25 feet away from any building or structure. Bonfires would have to be 100 feet from a building, structure or property line. The ordinance still bans the burning of residential and manufacturing wastes, as well as woody yard waste.

Resignation: Supervisors accepted the resignation of Richard Gates from the township Planning Commission effective Sept. 30 or until a replacement can be found.

Trail improvements: Evans informed supervisors on planned safety improvements for the Conewago Recreation Trail crossing with Route 743/Hershey Road. The state Department of Transportation has funding for new highway signs and pavement markings to better alert motorists of the trail crossing. Evans said PennDOT plans to pay for flashing beacons on a mast arm over the roadway.