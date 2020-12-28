When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 21.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved the 2021 budget with no increase in municipal real estate taxes. The $4.28 million budget retains a millage rate of 2.74 mills. Of that, 2.04 mills will be used for the general fund, and 0.70 mills, or 25.5% of the total rate, will go toward fire protection purposes. The rate amounts to $2.74 per $1,000 of taxable property value, or $411 in annual municipal real estate tax for a property assessed at $150,000.

Details: In 2021, the total general fund expenditures of $4.28 million are down $335,885 compared to the $4.62 million for 2020, according to a budget memo compiled by township treasurer Richard Forry. The net operating expenses — not including capital reserve fund transfers — will be $3.98 million, or $40,485 less than the $4.02 million in net operating expenses for 2020. Total transfers into the various capital reserve funds, to be used for such expenditures as additional development in Trolley Line Park and road projects, will decrease from $595,400 in 2020 to $300,000 in 2021.

Road projects: Two major road projects slated for completion in 2021 — Harvest Road and Cold Spring Road — will still be done, but contracted road work will be scaled back in 2022, according to Township Manager Justin Evans.

Rezoning: Supervisors unanimously accepted two rezoning petitions, which will now go before the township and Lancaster County planning commissions for review before hearings on the petitions are held. The hearings are expected to take place at the Feb. 15 supervisors’ meeting, according to Evans.

First petition: One petition was submitted by Hershey Enterprises Inc. to rezone a portion of an approximately 17-acre property at 1795 Sheaffer Road, Elizabethtown, from mixed-use to medium-density residential. The petition asks that 11-plus acres be rezoned to allow for residential development. The remaining 6 acres, which has a farmhouse and several storage buildings, would remain as mixed use.

Second petition: The other petition was submitted by Wenger Feeds LLC, of Rheems. Wenger Feeds has an agreement of sale with Steven and Jamie Rosenshine to purchase 0.183 acres at 129 E. Harrisburg Ave. and add it to Wenger’s property at 111 E. Harrisburg Ave. to support the growth of Wenger's feed mill business. Wenger is asking that the 0.183-acre plot be rezoned from medium-density residential to light industrial. The property at 111 E. Harrisburg Ave. is already zoned light industrial.

What’s next: The supervisors’ reorganizational meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m., and the regular meeting is set for Monday, Jan. 18, also at 7 p.m. The public may participate via Zoom; instructions will be on the township’s website, mtjoytwp.org.