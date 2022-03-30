When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, March 21.

What happened: Supervisors heard about plans to convert the former Darrenkamp’s grocery store at 189 Ridgeview Road South, Elizabethtown, into a dealership for recreational vehicle sales and service. Supervisor David Sweigart owns the C-1 commercial zoning district property. Township Manager Justin Evans explained on behalf of Sweigart that the project will come before the township zoning hearing board at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, for several special exception and variance requests.

Rationale: Asked by Supervisor Lisa Heilner about the prospect of another grocery store with new housing developments planned for the township, Sweigart said he has “exhausted every possible effort.” And after three and a half years of paying a “huge amount” of real estate taxes, he can’t continue doing that; the store closed in 2018.

Quotable: “If this doesn’t work, really I have no choice but to level the building and reassess it as dirt,” Sweigart said.

Details: Sweigart said the tenant would be General RV Center, nationwide dealer based in Michigan with a location in Harrisburg. “They will be a good neighbor and a good business,” Sweigart said. The company has offered to buy the property, but there is an agreement on a three-year lease with options to extend, he said.

Next step: Sweigart said that if the zoning board doesn’t grant the requests, he will seek to have the property rezoned as C-2 commercial.

Resident complaints: Risser Mill Road residents complained about debris left on a stretch of that road, from Valley View Road to Mount Pleasant Road, by trucks dumping fill materials into a nearby quarry.

Quotable: “There are trucks in and out all day long, dump trucks, all kinds of vehicles,” said Peggy Burke. “Our road is a mess, with dirt and gravel and mud, all the time, constantly.”

Background: Burke said her husband has talked to the township numerous times about the problem, which started last year. She said the road edges are also being damaged. The township sent a street sweeper several times. But, she said, “I don’t feel our township should be paying for that. I feel that the owner of that quarry should be taking care of this.” The property owner was identified as Ernest Sweigart.

Action so far: Evans said the township contacted the Lancaster County Conservation District, which notified the owner about the need for erosion and sedimentation controls. The state Department of Environmental Protection was also contacted, and the township codes officer sent a cease-and-desist order to the property owner. The problem, Evans said, is that this quarry is not a permitted site like the township landfill, which is required to mitigate impacts.

Next steps: Supervisor Gerald Cole suggested asking state legislators to pressure DEP to act. Sweigart said the township solicitor should investigate other possible citations. Evans said later the property owner and someone involved in operations were scheduled to meet with the codes officer.

Campus Road roundabout: Karen Boyer, chairperson of the township Parks and Recreation Board, expressed concern about a proposed agreement between the township and the developers and landowners that plan to build a total 863 homes, townhomes and apartments at Campus and Sheaffer roads. The agreement proposes using traffic impact fees and parkland fees owed by developers to construct the $902,650 roundabout halfway between Ridge and Sheaffer roads.

Concerns: Boyer said that the parks board was not notified of this agreement, and she only learned of it from reading the meeting agenda in that morning’s LNP newspaper. She said the committee could have convened a meeting to make a recommendation. Boyer said diverting $500,000 from parkland fees — collected from developers in lieu of land donation — to build the roundabout is “a radical amount of money ... that is designated for parks and recreation.” Boyer noted another tract remains to be developed for Old Trolley Line Park, at an estimated $1 million, along with potentially developing trails with the Lancaster Conservancy.

Discussion: Evans said money to construct the roundabout would not come to the township; rather the township would issue credits to the developers for the traffic impact and park/recreation in lieu of fees. Since the township isn’t receiving the money, the funds aren’t being used improperly, Evans said. But it would be a policy decision by the supervisors on whether to divert recreation funds into the construction of a roundabout, he added. Said Cole: “As much as I like roundabouts, I do not want to set a precedent of taking money that’s supposed to go to park and rec and giving it to the developer to do a roundabout.”

Result: After further discussion, the supervisors directed Evans to “go back to the drawing board” with the other parties in the agreement.