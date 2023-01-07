When: Mount Joy Township Jan. 3, reorganizational meeting.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously elected David Sweigart as chairman and Gerald Cole as vice chairman of the board of supervisors. The board also made the following appointments: secretary, Patricia Bailey; treasurer, Sherri Minnich; zoning officer, Justin Evans; engineer, Benjamin Craddock of Lancaster Civil Engineering Co.; and solicitor, Josele Cleary of Morgan, Hallgreen, Crosswell & Kane, P.C.

Traffic ordinance: Supervisors unanimously approved an ordinance that revises the speed limit and prohibits engine brakes, known as “jake brakes,” on portions of Mount Pleasant Road. The speed limit will go from 40 mph to 35 mph from Stauffer Road to a point 400 feet east of Snyder Road. The engine brake prohibitions will be in effect 1,200 feet from Cloverleaf Road to a point 200 feet west of West Rissermill Road. After the meeting, supervisors Kevin Baker and Debra Dupler said that the ordinance was in response to resident complaints about these ongoing issues. A fatal vehicle accident involving a manure spreader had occurred there a couple years ago, according to Baker and Supervisor Lisa Heilner, who works with the Northwest Regional Police Department.

Accessible parking: Supervisors unanimously denied a request for a second accessible parking space on Indian Rock Circle. In September, in response to a resident request, supervisors approved one accessible space on the street, where several townhouses are located. But, according to township manager Evans, the resident was requesting an additional space because several people in the household have placards for physical disabilities. The discussion included mention of tight on-street parking and “parking wars.” One woman, Andrea Keiper, who said she owns and rents out an adjacent townhome, said she had no objection to another space being added but asked if it could be removed if no longer needed; Sweigart said it could be.

Warehouse meetings: Supervisors authorized the township solicitor to represent the township at a meeting of the township’s zoning hearing board on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Panattoni Development Co. is requesting a special-exception use for construction of a million-square-foot warehouse on a 106-acre tract at 2843 Mount Pleasant Road. The hearing will be held at the Elizabethtown Area Middle School auditorium starting at 6 p.m. Panattoni also submitted an application for land development plan approval for that warehouse project to the township planning commission, which is tentatively scheduled to review the application at its Jan. 23 meeting, according to Evans.

Waste Management hearing: Supervisors authorized the advertisement of a public hearing on Waste Management’s request to amend the township’s zoning ordinance to allow for subsurface soil excavation within the agricultural district as a special exception use. Waste Management, which owns the Lancaster Landfill at Milton Grove, wants to excavate subsoil from a farm across Cloverleaf Road from the landfill in order to cap the landfill with soil when it closes. The hearing will take place at the supervisors’ regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 20. The planning commission will review that plan Jan. 23.

Other appointments: Among the appointments made were Harold “Bill” Weik Jr. to the planning commission, four-year term; Thomas Campbell to the zoning hearing board, three-year term; John Felix Jr. to the park and recreation board, five-year term; Alex Shubert to the Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services board, three-year term; and Gerald Becker as vacancy board chairman, one-year term.

Upcoming meetings: The supervisors will hold a public hearing on Monday, Jan. 9, for a rezoning request from Pennmark Management Co. Inc., which wants to build a shopping center, anchored by a Wawa convenience store and Aldi grocery store, at Route 230 and Cloverleaf Road. The hearing will be held at the middle school auditorium starting at 6:30 p.m. The supervisors’ next regular meeting is on Monday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. at the township building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.