When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 19.

What happened: With a 3-2 vote, township supervisors approved a petition to rezone 128 acres of farmland off Campus Road from rural to R-2 medium-density residential, which opens the door for a development that would have 286 apartments and 196 single-family homes, built over the next decade.

How they voted: Voting no were Vice Chair Lisa Heilner and Supervisor David Sweigart. Voting yes were Chair Debra Dupler and Supervisors Gerald Cole and Kevin Baker. Cole made the initial motion to approve, and when no one else would second it, Dupler did. Before voting no, Heilner cited traffic concerns, while Sweigart said he preferred a property zoning split of 40% R-2 medium-density residential and 60% R-1 low-density residential, which would require larger lot sizes for the single-family homes.

Background: The vote followed a public hearing on the petition that took place during the Oct. 19 supervisors’ meeting. The hearing was a follow-up to a hearing on the same petition Sept. 21 when supervisors tabled the rezoning request and asked the developer for a plan with fewer units. The petition was brought by 1376 Campus Road Associates LLC, owner of property known as the Myer farm, 1376 Campus Road, Elizabethtown. Catalyst Commercial Development is seeking to develop the land.

Developer’s assurance: Speaking on behalf of the petitioner, Claudia Shank of the law firm McNees, Wallace & Nurick, offered a legal assurance that the development wouldn’t deviate significantly from the preliminary concept plan, which shows the single homes and apartments on a tract that would have open space and a trail network. The property, which borders Elizabethtown, is part of an urban growth area. Residential units would have public water and sewage. That assurance is in the form of a deed restriction that states no more than 40% of the acreage can be developed with apartment houses and parking, and these apartment houses may contain a maximum of 286 units.

Resident concern: Noting the Lancaster County Planning Commission has recommended the rezoning to allow for greater housing density, Chuck Brewer said, “I don’t like the idea that someone seems to think that because we’re close to the borough, we should have high-density housing here.”

Other business: Supervisors adopted a policy on public participation and a code of conduct for public meetings. One clause referred to maintaining civility, saying that “shouting, personal attacks, inflammatory or vulgar language” will not be tolerated. After the meeting, township manager Justin Evans confirmed that the policy was in response to a tense exchange last month involving a resident, supervisors and Evans regarding mowing overgrown vegetation on Hershey Road.

What’s next: Supervisors will meet at 8 a.m. Nov. 2 to discuss the township budget. Because of new coronavirus guidelines for indoor gatherings, the meeting room’s maximum capacity is 12. Therefore, for upcoming meetings, including the Nov. 16 meeting, public participation will be through Zoom.