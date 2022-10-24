When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 17.

What happened: Supervisors accepted two petitions to rezone land. One is from a developer who plans to build four warehouse distribution centers on east side of Cloverleaf Road, near the interchange with Route 283. The other is from Pennmark Management Co. Inc., which has previously revealed plans for a shopping center extending along Route 230 between Elizabethtown and Mount Joy. A Wawa convenience store and Aldi grocery store would anchor the shopping center at the northeast corner of Cloverleaf Road and Route 230.

The vote: Supervisors unanimously approved the petition from Panattoni Development Co. Inc. to rezone land for the warehouses. The vote for Pennmark’s petition was 4-1, with Supervisor Lisa Heilner voting no.

What’s next: Approval of these petitions is not the final decision. First, the township solicitor will prepare and advertise ordinances to amend the zoning ordinance. These proposed ordinances will be reviewed by the township and Lancaster County planning commissions, which will issue recommendations and feedback to the supervisors. Then, public hearings will be held on the petitions, and supervisors will vote on the rezoning requests. Township Manager Justin Evans said the hearings likely won’t occur before January. Both Pennmark and Panattoni are expected to make presentations at the township planning commission meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. However, the meeting will not include review of the proposed ordinances.

Warehouse project: Esch McCombie, an attorney with McNees, Wallace and Nurick LLC, which represents Panattoni, said the developer is the equitable owner of three properties. A roughly 106-acre tract, north of Mount Pleasant Road and Greiner Industries, is zoned light industrial. North of that is an approximately 101-acre property that is split-zoned as agricultural and light industrial. A third, approximately 35 acres south of Route 283, is zoned agricultural. Panattoni wants the three tracts rezoned as general industrial. Three warehouse buildings would be north of the highway, and one would be south. McCombie didn’t name the potential warehouse occupants and said later in an email that he couldn’t do so at this time. But he described the two larger buildings as approximately 1 million square feet each, while the two smaller buildings both average approximately 350,000 square feet. The warehouses would operate 24 hours a day. McCombie said the proposed ordinance would add warehouse regulations, which don’t exist in the township zoning ordinance; these would manage such factors as lighting and noise.

Road improvements: McCombie said plans to alleviate traffic problems along Cloverleaf Road near Route 283 include three proposed traffic roundabouts: one on each side of the highway interchange and one at Cloverleaf and Schwanger roads.

Quotable: McCombie said the rezoning proposal is “consistent with the existing desired business here along the 283 corridor and the character of that 283 corridor. And frankly, it’s needed in this area.”

Pennmark project: The developer wants to build a mix of retail establishments on 66 acres east of the Cloverleaf Road/Route 230 intersection, called Mount Joy Towne Center, on West Main Street, Mount Joy. The 22 acres by the intersection are zoned C-1 limited commercial, and the remaining 44 acres are zoned agricultural. The agricultural land also includes 11 acres Pennmark is purchasing from the Tyson Foods hatchery on Ridge Run Road. Pennmark wants all that land to be zoned C-2 general commercial; the special exception uses would include allowing for vehicular fueling stations and retail stores and shopping centers in excess of 10,000 square feet. While Wawa and Aldi could operate on the C-1 commercial tract, Craig Edwards, Pennmark’s in-house counsel, said those leases are contingent upon the shopping center being built.

Resident petition: Benjamin Dunlap of Meadowbrook Lane, Elizabethtown, presented the supervisors with a petition signed by 47 neighboring residents objecting to the extension of Meadowbrook Lane as a corridor to and through the planned Bear Creek Estates development off Bear Creek Road. Many of those residents were in attendance.

Background: Last month, supervisors granted developer Forino’s request to remove from the township’s official map both the future extension of East College Avenue to Sheaffer Road, near Bear Creek School, and construction of Fairground Drive from East High Street to Bear Creek Road, through the Elizabethtown Fairgrounds. Brian Focht of C2C Design Group said the discovery of a bog turtle habitat on the property precluded the College Avenue extension. It was noted that Elizabethtown Borough and the Elizabethtown Area School District, which owns the fairgrounds, were not interested in constructing Fairground Drive. Proposed instead was the extension of Meadowbrook Lane, which is on the township map.

Residents’ objections: Residents aren’t objecting to the development, Dunlap said, but rather to “our street being degraded to solve the problems of the developer and the township.” He said that College Avenue’s designation as a collector road prevents it from being modified to avoid the wetlands as was suggested by the township engineer. He also said that if a road is needed for school buses, the school district should help solve the problem. The residents are willing to work with the developer, the township and the school district to resolve the issue and are hiring an attorney and a traffic/environmental expert to represent them, Dunlap said.

Supervisor comment: David Sweigart, who lives on East College Avenue, said he would recuse himself from any conversation or decision on the matter. Then a resident asked whether Sweigart recused himself last month, saying it was a conflict of interest. Sweigart did not; rather, he seconded the map amendment motion. Sweigart said after the meeting that no one objected at the time.