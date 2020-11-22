When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 16.

What happened: Supervisors unanimously approved a five-year agreement with Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation & Community Services, effective Jan. 1. The township will maintain its partnership in the organization along with Elizabethtown Borough and West Donegal Township.

Details: GEARS provides child care, offers recreational programming and operates a senior center.

Associate member: Supervisors also approved a memorandum of understanding to allow Conoy Township to serve as an associate member of GEARS without voting rights for 2021. Conoy originally was a partner in GEARS but withdrew several years ago. However, Conoy still serves on the Elizabethtown Area Community Services Authority. The authority, made up of representatives of the four municipalities, owns the GEARS Community Center building and property at 70 S. Poplar St., Elizabethtown, and leases it to GEARS. Another memorandum will split costs of the Poplar Street properly among the four members.

Expense: GEARS Executive Director David Wendel said GEARS’ 2021 budget includes $61,500 for maintenance and repairs, or $15,375 for each municipality.

Budget: Wendel said the GEARS operating budget, approved in September, is $1.69 million, 14% less than this year’s budget of $1.97 million. Next year’s budget assesses a municipal contribution rate of 17.591%, which equals a fee of $285,922, shared among the three full-member municipalities based on population. Mount Joy Township’s share will be 35% or $100,073, according to Township Manager Justin Evans.

Road projects: Evans said road projects in the new year will include reclamation and widening projects on Harvest and Cold Spring roads and the start of a three-year widening project on Trail Road North. He said because of budget concerns due to COVID-19, projects will be scaled back in 2022, with less contract work.