When: May 16 Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting.

What happened: In a repeat of last month, supervisors again denied Waste Management’s bid to excavate subsoil from a farm across Cloverleaf Road from the Lancaster Landfill at Milton Grove in order to cap the landfill with 2 feet of soil when it closes.

The request: Waste Management, which owns the landfill, again asked supervisors to accept a petition to amend the township’s zoning ordinance to allow for subsurface soil excavation within the agricultural district as a special-exception use. If accepted, the request would have been reviewed by the Lancaster County and township planning commissions followed by a public hearing.

The argument: As a follow-up to the April 18 meeting, Harold Landman of Waste Management and attorney Charles Suhr presented options for bringing in soil. If soil comes from the R.E. Pierson Materials Corp. quarry, about 4 1/2 miles away, it will take six years to cap the 67.7-acre landfill, which receives construction and demolition waste. That involves nine trucks making six round trips per day from July through September. Those 54 round trips, with trucks passing nearby homes 108 times per day, would be in addition to the waste truck traffic, which averages 53 round trips. If soil is obtained from the Heistand farm, it would take three years, with 35 trips per day across Cloverleaf Road by off-highway trucks that could carry more soil.

The votes: This time, with Gerald Cole absent, Debra Dupler and Vice Chairman David Sweigart voted in favor of the request while Chairman Kevin Baker and Lisa Heilner again voted no. With the tie, the motion failed. Last month, Dupler was absent, and Cole voted in favor. Before the May 16 vote, a man in the audience objected to the motion being voted on before public comment was given. But Sweigart and Baker said that if a hearing were held, there would be opportunity then for public comment.

Supervisor objections: Heilner said her research showed it would take thousands of years for that land to become prime again and hundreds of years before it could be farmed. Baker also wasn’t convinced the land would be farmable. Sweigart, a farmer, agreed that it would take hundreds of years without topsoil, but he noted the topsoil would be put back on. He said the land could be returned to agricultural use, but likely for pasture rather than crops such as corn or beans.

Quotable: “The big impact is the sacrifice of Lancaster County farmland,” Heilner said.

Landfill sewer line issue: Last month, township resident Harold Murphy described how the landfill’s force main sewer line, which runs past his Ridge Road property to Elizabethtown’s wastewater treatment plant, was leaking and expressed concern for possible contamination of his and other homeowners’ wells. It was determined that an air release valve failed, causing a manhole to fill with leachate. On May 16, Murphy said a force main line is typically encased in piping, which would contain leaks, but this line has no casing. He asked that the company test the line to make sure it’s not leaking. Both Murphy and Landman indicated that they had contacted Elizabethtown Regional Sewer Authority about testing, but Murphy said the company was “dragging their feet.” Township Manager Justin Evans said later that Waste Management and the authority are working on protocols for testing.

Speed test request: Supervisors agreed to a send a letter to PennDOT asking for a speed study to be done along Mount Pleasant Road, in response to resident complaints of excessive speeding there.

GEARS membership: Supervisors approved a twofold request from Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation and Community Service to allow East Donegal Township to join GEARS and to increase municipalities’ total contribution to the GEARS budget from 18% to 20%. However, with a fourth municipal member, the township’s expected cost would be $20,000 less, Evans said.

Rezoning: Supervisors accepted a petition to rezone a 28.72-acre property north of the Merts Drive cul-de-sac from medium-density residential to mixed use. Following review by the county and township planning commissions, a public hearing likely would be held at the July 18 meeting, Evans said. In 2021, after PennDOT abandoned a new off-ramp for Route 283 in that area, the tract was rezoned from mixed use to residential for phase 5 of the Featherton development. Now the applicant, PA Merts LLC, wants to purchase the property for a commercial use, listed as recreational vehicle sales and service, Evans said.

Northwest EMS authority: As part of the consent calendar, supervisors approved a resolution to join several other northern Lancaster County municipalities in creating a regional emergency medical services authority to oversee ambulance services and provide financial stability.