When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Dec. 19.

What happened: Supervisors voted 3-2 to accept a petition from Waste Management to amend the township’s zoning ordinance, allowing for subsurface soil excavation within the agricultural district as a special exception use. Waste Management, which owns the Lancaster Landfill at Milton Grove, wants to excavate subsoil from a farm across Cloverleaf Road in order to cap the landfill with soil when it closes in about three years. Otherwise, the company would have to transport soil to the site, which would take six years and involve significantly more truck traffic, said Charles Suhr, an attorney representing Waste Management.

Other details: Suhr said no topsoil would be removed and that soil scientists would ensure the land is returned to agricultural use. He also said standards of the proposed ordinance would limit the size of affected lots, so there would be no proliferation of soil excavation throughout the township. Township Manager Justin Evans said this could apply to seven to nine farms in the township. Suhr said the proposal has been discussed with Lancaster Farmland Trust, which is “intrigued” by the project. He added that the company is considering putting a conservation easement on the farm, which it owns, or donating it to the trust.

The votes: This is Waste Management’s third time requesting that this petition be accepted. At meetings in April and May, the motion failed both times with a 2-2 vote, with a supervisor absent each time. This time, Vice Chairman David Sweigart, Gerald Cole and Debra Dupler voted in favor of accepting the petition, with Chairman Kevin Baker and Lisa Heilner opposing.

What’s next: The proposed ordinance for the zoning amendment will be advertised and reviewed by the Lancaster County and township planning commissions. Then a public hearing would be held before the supervisors make a final decision. To obtain the special exception for soil excavation, Waste Management will need to go before the township Zoning Hearing Board. Evans said later that it’s likely the township Planning Commission will do its review on Monday, Jan. 23, and the hearing could be held during the Feb. 20 supervisors meeting.

Resident objections: Thomas McKinne objected to this vote occurring before the public comment period. The item was listed on the agenda under old business.

Quotable: “We have people here tonight who wanted to make comment on this proposal,” said McKinne. “You all voted on it before we even had a chance to make the comment. This gives the impression that what happens here, is that you’ve made up your mind before you even come in here. You don’t want to hear what we have to say.”

Supervisor response: Cole replied that the vote was only for holding the public hearing, which is when citizens can make comments. “This is not approving anything,” said Cole.

Warehouse project update: Evans reported that the Jan. 25 public hearing for a proposed warehouse project has been canceled and will be rescheduled. A proposed rezoning ordinance has not yet been submitted to the county Planning Commission for review, Evans said later. But it was reviewed at a Dec. 5 meeting of the township planning commission, which recommended that the supervisors reject the request. Panattoni Development Co. Inc. is seeking to rezone roughly 280 acres from light industrial and agricultural to general industrial in order to build four large warehouse distribution centers on the east side of Cloverleaf Road, near Route 283. Evans also reported that Panattoni has submitted an application to the township zoning board seeking a special exception use for the construction of one warehouse, at a million square feet, on a 106-acre tract on Mount Pleasant Road that is zoned light industrial. The application, filed Dec. 7, says a potential tenant is seeking to consolidate two southcentral Pennsylvania locations into one to store electrical equipment and parts. Evans said that zoning hearing, which must take place within 60 days, will likely be held at another location to accommodate the public in the second half of January or early February.

Shopping center update: The Jan. 9 public hearing is still on for a rezoning request from Pennmark Management Co. Inc., which wants to build a shopping center, anchored by a Wawa convenience store and Aldi grocery store, at Route 230 and Cloverleaf Road. Pennmark appeared before the zoning board on Dec. 7 for a variance request on the minimum lot size within the agricultural district in order to facilitate its purchase of 11 adjoining acres from Tyson Foods that it wants to add to the site. Consideration of that request is being continued at the board’s Feb. 1 meeting, Evans said.

Public comment: Nearly a dozen residents, in a full meeting room, spoke against these projects, citing such factors as lack of planning; traffic problems, including noisy “jake brakes” on trucks; light pollution; and increased crime. Regarding the shopping center, a few questioned the need for more retail and the potential loss of farmland.

2023 budget: Supervisors unanimously approved a $5.17 million spending plan, which includes a property tax increase of 0.50 mills that would bring the millage from 2.74 to 3.24. The 0.50 tax millage increase includes 0.20 mills for fire protection.

Discussion: During the budget hearing, Calvin Brackbill asked what is being done to keep expenses down. Cole replied that half a mill is not a big hike and that taxes have not been raised over the past couple years. Dupler noted the fire protection fund, in place for several years, supports the fire companies.

Park and recreation fees: Supervisors unanimously approved a credit of $157,500 to Catalyst Commercial Development toward the $827,242 it would owe in park and recreation fees in-lieu-of dedicating 26 acres of parkland at 1376 Campus Road. Catalyst plans to build 489 residential units: 280 apartments and 209 single family homes. In seeking a fee reduction, Catalyst representative Andrew Miller said the development will feature such amenities as walking trails, tennis and pickleball courts, shuffleboard and bocce ball, and a playground that could be open to public use. Cole said he supported credit for the walking trails but was concerned the homeowners’ association could limit public access to the other amenities. He would rather see the money go toward the development and improvement of township parks. The approved credit will be given for the development’s trails and playground, on the condition the HOA allows for public access.

EMS authority: Supervisors approved an ordinance to allow the township to join several other municipalities in organizing a regional authority to administer emergency medical services.

Upcoming meetings: Supervisors will reorganize at 7 p.m. Jan. 3. The regular supervisors meeting will be at 7 pm. Jan. 16.