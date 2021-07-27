When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, July 19.

What happened: Mount Joy Township residents who enjoy sitting around campfires, bonfires and firepits in the evening will soon need to know the new rules if the board votes to approve them. Supervisors unanimously agreed to have the solicitor prepare and advertise a new ordinance that updates the requirements and clarifies the terms.

Need to know: Firepits would still be allowed in residential districts, but they would need to be at least 15 feet away from a building, structure or other flammable materials if officials approve new outdoor burning rules. Campfires and bonfires would be prohibited in all residential districts, but they would be allowed at homes on agriculturally zoned land. Where permitted, campfires would need to be 25 feet away from any building or structure. Bonfires would have to be 100 feet from a building, structure or property line.

Details: A burning pit would be defined as a pit with masonry walls or other nonflammable material, which is not greater than 3 feet in diameter nor more than 2 feet high and covered by a wire mesh with openings of 2 inches or less. A campfire is described as less than 5 feet across and not confined to a fireproof container. A bonfire would be greater than 5 feet across and typically used for a celebration or large outdoor gathering.

Why it matters: Township Manager Justin Evans informed supervisors of some issues with people installing recreational fire devices, like a burning pit or chimenea, close to a property line or someone else’s structure. The proposed distance would be “giving a little bit more of a buffer where there is an open fire type of situation,” Evans said.

What’s next: Evans said the proposed ordinance will likely be on the agenda for board approval in the next couple months.

In other business: Supervisors accepted the financial audit for 2020 as presented by Philip Rudy and Shawn Carl of White, Rudy LLC. The general fund’s total revenue that year was $4.9 million, or $500,000 more than budgeted. Total expenses were $4.6 million, or $30,000 more than budgeted. But the additional revenues left an increase of $280,000 in the fund balance, which totaled $2.4 million. “You have a lot of money in reserve,” said Rudy, who described the township as “very solvent.”

Refinance: Supervisors also authorized a loan modification agreement with Ephrata National Bank to change the interest rate on the loan for the building renovations to the township’s Fairview municipal complex. The township has approximately $3.1 million outstanding for 13 more years. In the original loan, the interest is 2.5% through 2023, after which it would convert to a variable rate with a cap of 3.509%. At the June meeting, supervisors heard about two money-saving options for modifying the loan and chose a fixed rate of 2.4% for seven years. In the modified loan agreement, after December 2028, the loan would revert to the same variable rate cap of 3.509%. For the loan modification savings, Evans said there would be a “reduction of interest rate exposure” that could be a savings of up to $93,599.