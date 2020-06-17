When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, June 15 (via videoconference).

What happened: Township supervisors considered whether to restore the township’s share of voluntary funding to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, withheld since February because of uncertainty within the program run by the district attorney’s office. But they want more information before releasing this year’s funding, which amounts to $9,873, based on $1 per capita.

Background: Last year, the task force, citing lack of funding, sent four task force officers back to their municipal police forces, including a task force officer from Northwest Regional Police Department, which covers both Mount Joy and West Donegal townships. District Attorney Heather Adams, who took office in January, told Township Manager Justin Evans, in the letter, her office was working on reforms with the goal of getting the task force back to being a fully staffed and effective agency. Northwest Police Chief Mark Mayberry, said that, before the coronavirus pandemic, he had been in communication with Adams about having an officer from this area on the task force. He said a Northwest officer will be starting task force training.

What’s next: In response to questions by the supervisors and at their direction, Mayberry said he would contact Adams for more information, and the matter will be discussed at the next regional police commission meeting, with a recommendation to be made to the township.

Other business: Supervisors held a hearing and granted a rezoning request for a development of 377 housing units, both townhouses and apartments, proposed for the Hoffer farm at 1925 Sheaffer Road. The board also accepted a petition to rezone the Myer farm at 1376 Campus Road for a proposed development of 482 units, both apartments and townhouses. Just like the Hoffer farm, supervisors will need to draft an ordinance and advertise a public hearing, followed by a review by township and county planners.