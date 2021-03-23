When: Supervisors meeting, March 15.

What happened: Township supervisors heard about a developer’s request to not connect two dead-end streets to a future housing development planned for the Raffensperger farm field on the south side of Sheaffer Road, not far from the intersection with Market Street/Route 230, Elizabethtown. The official township map calls for extending Larkspur Lane and Sager Road to a yet-to-be constructed road in the proposed development of 88 single-family homes. However, concept plans show residential lots where potential road connections would be.

Background: In February, Township Manager Justin Evans sent a letter to residents who live in the Larkspur Lane and Sager Road neighborhood, asking whether those roads should be connected to the new development. The letter also asked for opinions on a proposed stop sign where those two streets intersect and parking restrictions on Larkspur; those two items are in a proposed traffic ordinance.

Survey says: While most were in favor of the stop sign and didn’t oppose the restricted parking, there was a mixed response on whether to extend Larkspur Lane and Sager Road into the new development. Some said they worry that connecting one or both roads would lead to drivers cutting through their neighborhood, turning from Market Street onto Larkspur Lane to get to the new development. Others are in favor of at least one of the two roads leading into the new development, providing the older neighborhood with another way in and out using the new development’s access to Sheaffer Road.

Public safety: Larkspur Lane is the only access point for most residents in that neighborhood. Charles Stanford, Rheems fire chief, favors closing off Larkspur and connecting both Larkspur and Sager to the new development, saying it would improve the ability to provide emergency services.

Engineer’s comment: Andrew Miller, a RETTEW project manager, accompanied by developer Gerald Horst, described a “significant grade change” of the potential road extensions and a loss of residential lots. Miller spoke of potential to connect one of the roads to the development. Miller said he wanted to ascertain the supervisors’ wishes while the development is still in the planning and design stages.

Officials weigh in: Supervisor Gerald Cole said a Larkspur Lane connection may be “the less of the two evils.” Supervisor David Sweigart agreed that, with the inevitable cut-through traffic, one road connection would be better than two. But he would rather see none. Supervisor Debra Dupler said while she understands concerns about maintaining a quiet neighborhood, “I do see this as a safety issue.”

Developer’s position: Addressing the board, Horst said the development company would go along with whatever the supervisors decide.

What’s next: The board agreed to check with the fire company for further input. The traffic ordinance is slated for a hearing at the April 19 meeting.

Other business: Residents age 75 and older who enjoy a 50% break on their garbage bills will probably have to say goodbye to that discount next year. However, there likely still will be a discount — just not as much — that would allow more homeowners, possibly starting at age 65, to also pay less to dispose of trash and recyclables, which now costs $280 per calendar year. That seems to be how Mount Joy Township supervisors are leaning based on their discussion of the matter at their meeting, though they made no decision.