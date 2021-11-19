When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 15.

What happened: What seemed like a straightforward request to rezone a parcel of land from institutional to medium-density residential (R-2), became much more complicated. Township supervisors started a hearing on the request to rezone the 2-acre property at 611 Campus Road at the Nov. 15 board meeting. But because of concerns raised by neighboring residents and their attorney that the property would contain more than one dwelling, the hearing will be continued to a future date.

Background: At their Sept. 20 meeting, township supervisors accepted a petition to rezone the property — an uninhabited house and driveway next to a solar field owned by Elizabethtown College. In 2015, at the college’s request, the solar field land and adjacent properties were rezoned from R-2 residential to institutional. Now the college is selling off those other properties, including 611 Campus Road, which was purchased by Petra Arzberger and her husband Dar Soltani. At the Sept. 20 meeting, the owners’ representative said the property would be used for a residence, and the existing house would be torn down. On Oct. 25, the township Planning Commission recommended approval of the rezoning request, as did the Lancaster County Planning Commission on Nov. 9.

Land-use question: Arzberger and Soltani were present at the hearing. When asked by supervisor Gerald Cole whether they had plans to subdivide the property, Soltani said they haven’t made any decisions yet, but the more time they spend at the property, it’s possible they may end up living there. During the hearing, Brian Cooley of D.C. Gohn Associates Inc. told the supervisors that rezoning the land back to R-2 residential would be consistent with the surrounding area, which has single-family homes and would not have an impact on the adjacent properties.

Neighbors’ concerns: Among the 10-plus neighbors of the property, many from Clover Lane, was Marshall Nowak, who lives next door at 513 Campus Road. He and other neighbors want the property to have no more than a single-family dwelling. He pointed to potential problems with increased traffic, and he said that residents already experience problems with stormwater runoff and flooding of some property when it rains.

Legal question: Nowak’s attorney, Kira Chhatwal, presented the supervisors with a petition asking that the property be restricted to a single-family residence. Chhatwal told the supervisors that 611 Campus Road and the surrounding properties can be traced back to a 1945 deed that has restrictive covenants.

Quotable: “That road, if there is anything greater than a single-family home that goes onto 611 Campus Road, is unsuited for multi-family dwellings or multi-unit single-building housing,” Chhatwal said.

Action requested: Chhatwal asked supervisors to take one of three actions: deny the request for R-2 zoning; allow the rezoning but subject it to the restrictive covenant; or rezone the property to low-density R-1 residential, which would permit single-family but not multi-family dwellings.

Township’s perspective: Township Manager Justin Evans said the proposal does not necessarily need to comply with a privately enforced deed restriction. Once a property is zoned, Evans said, a land-use proposal must comply with township zoning, stormwater management, and subdivision and land development regulations.

Next step: Evans suggested consulting with the township solicitor. All the supervisors approved a motion to continue the hearing at the Dec. 20 meeting.