When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Aug. 17.

What happened: Township supervisors will restore the township’s share of voluntary funding to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force. This year’s funding, based on a $1 per capita, is $9,873.

Background: The money had been withheld since February because of problems with program, which is run by Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The issue was discussed at the township’s June meeting, with supervisors wanting more information on how the task force would be run. Last year, because of a lack of funding, four task force officers were sent back to their municipal police forces, including an officer from Northwest Regional Police Department, which covers both Mount Joy and West Donegal townships. Before the June meeting, the supervisors got a letter from District Attorney Heather Adams saying that reforms were being implemented to get the task force back to being a fully staffed and effective agency.

Quotable: “I think the county needs to step up in funding this more consistently, but (county commissioners) don’t seem to have any interest in doing that,” he said.

What’s next: Northwest Police Chief Mark Mayberry reported a Northwest officer has received training and will join the task force full time on Sept. 1.

Other business: Supervisors agreed to advertise a public hearing for a petition to rezone 1376 Campus Road, Elizabethtown. A developer wants to build nearly 500 apartments and townhouses on the 126-acre tract that was the Myers farm. The petition calls for rezoning the land from rural to R-2 residential. The hearing, which had been postponed, will be held during the supervisors meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. To allow more people to attend and be able to social distance, the meeting will take place in the public works building located behind the municipal building, 8853 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown.

Also: Township supervisors on Sept. 21 will likely consider adoption of an amendment to extend for five years the agreement between Greater Elizabethtown Area Recreation and Community Services and the participating municipalities: Mount Joy and West Donegal townships and Elizabethtown Borough.